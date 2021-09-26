Menu
Carl Edward Tabbert
FUNERAL HOME
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South
La Crosse, WI

Carl Edward Tabbert

LA CROSSE - Carl Edward Tabbert, 78 of La Crosse left the world as we know on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, due to complications of COVID at Gundersen Health System.

A visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. followed by the memorial service at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 28 at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Avenue South, La Crosse with Rev. Rick Roberts officiating. Military honors will follow immediately after the services. Entombment will follow at a later date in the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner, Wisconsin. For a complete obituary and online condolences, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family would like donations to be made to the following organizations; Vietnam Veterans Association (https://vva.org/donate/), Towers to Tunnels (https://t2t.org/), Catholic Charities of La Crosse (https://cclse.org/) or an organization of your choice.



Published by La Crosse Tribune on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South, La Crosse, WI
Sep
28
Visitation
10:30a.m.
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South, La Crosse, WI
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
8 Entries
Sending condolences, I am so sorry to see Carl has passed. He was a kind man with a quick wit and sharp sense of humor. The world was indeed a better place because he walked within it. I am so sorry for your pain Rita and family. Lana (dental Lana)
Lana Buchner
Acquaintance
September 29, 2021
Carl was a good friend from High School till we moved to California, over the years we had a lot of fun together. I'm very sad to hear of his passing. RIP my friend you will be missed.
Hal Scheie
Friend
September 28, 2021
I just learned of Carl's passing today the "28th" and sadly missed his funeral. He was a High School friend, and we kept in touch through-out the years... I was shocked to hear the news.!! "RIP Carl" til we meet again.
William Kreuzer
Friend
September 28, 2021
Kathy, we are so sorry for your loss of Carl. We sure had some good times together. Sorry I can't make it today but you'll be in our thoughts & prayers.
Dan & Becky Henry
Friend
September 28, 2021
Kathy sorry for your loss, we will be thinking of you. Carl was a classmate and a all around good guy.
Joe & Rita Hoesley
September 26, 2021
Dear Kathy&families, I'm so sorry for your loss. He was a great man and loved his family and friends. I will miss his gentle smile. My prayers for you and your families!!!
Chong Krueger
Friend
September 25, 2021
Dear Kathy & Family. Carl was a very Special man. He always had a smile and pleasant hello with how are you? I am so very sorry of his sudden passing. Never to be forgotten. Prayers of strength as you all move forward Lorna Thurman
Lorna Thurman
Friend
September 25, 2021
My brother told me of Carl's passing. My condolences to both his wife and family and to Rita. Carl was to me, a gentle and kind man. My thoughts are with you.
MaryBeth Rudolph
Friend
September 24, 2021
