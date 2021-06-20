Menu
Carla Ann Dix
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home Jostad Chapel
121 N Youlon St
West Salem, WI

Carla Ann (Zeroth) Dix

WEST SALEM - Carla Ann (Zeroth) Dix, 79, of West Salem, passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Lakeview Health Care Center.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at the Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Jostad Chapel, West Salem. Rev. Don Iliff will officiate. Burial will follow in Neshonoc Cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday and from 10 a.m. until the time of service, Thursday, both at the funeral home. To view the full obituary and to send online condolences please visit www.jandtfredrickson.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
23
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Jostad Chapel
West Salem, WI
Jun
24
Service
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Jostad Chapel
West Salem, WI
Jun
24
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Jostad Chapel
West Salem, WI
