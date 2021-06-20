Carla Ann (Zeroth) Dix

WEST SALEM - Carla Ann (Zeroth) Dix, 79, of West Salem, passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Lakeview Health Care Center.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at the Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Jostad Chapel, West Salem. Rev. Don Iliff will officiate. Burial will follow in Neshonoc Cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday and from 10 a.m. until the time of service, Thursday, both at the funeral home. To view the full obituary and to send online condolences please visit www.jandtfredrickson.com.