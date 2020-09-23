Mrs. Carol Ann Haville

Mrs. Carol Ann Haville, 88, was wrapped in the wings of heaven's angels and passed peacefully to her eternal rest in the early morning of Sept. 18, 2020, at the Morrow Home, in Sparta. The longtime Sparta resident was born in La Crosse, Dec. 22, 1931.

Carol and her husband of nearly 50 years, Lloyd, raised their family of seven children in Sparta, but she always enjoyed being a nationwide and worldwide traveler, as she ventured out to family birthdays, weddings, graduations and for the simple pleasure of learning more of the world she lived in.

She had a tremendous wit and great sense of humor. Mrs. Haville would join conversations on broad topics that interested her and share her stories of the things she saw and experienced when she was away from the area. She was well read and widely respected, being a graduate of Aquinas High School in La Crosse. When she was home in Sparta, her door was was always open to welcome guests and visitors with her warmth and generous hospitality. No one ever left without first having been well fed from her comfortable kitchen. Her guests often enjoyed meals that included the bounty of her family garden. Her green thumb also resulted in a variety of rich colors from the many flowers she tended around her home. She was especially proud of her beautiful roses, which continue to grow today, tended by family.

Any friend of Mrs. Haville had a true friend, indeed. As she lived out her final years with fellow Morrow Home residents, she would often drive them around to restaurants and light shopping. Her "go-to" breakfast favorite was a waffle and black coffee. Mrs. Haville often went with friends to brunch after attending Mass at St. Patrick's Church in Sparta. She was a longtime member of the parish and a volunteer worker in the parish office.

Carol Haville was preceded in death by husband, Lloyd; and sons, Daniel and Michael; and by sisters, Rita Dingledein and Teresa Kushel; and her brother, Ken Opdahl. She is survived by Richard and Susan Haville of Owatonna, Minn.; Paula and Mike Kasten of Greenfield, Wis.; Judy and Dutch Meier of Walla Walla, Wash.; Tom and Karen Haville of Onalaska; and Mary and Chad Gooderham of Oregon, Wisc. She had 15 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren. Carol is also survived by sisters, Mary and Virginia; and her brother, Edward, and husband Lloyd's sister, Kay and her husband, John, of Sedona, Ariz. Among the many dear friends she leaves behind are Bryan and Lorna Hamel of Sparta.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Morrow Home for their kindness and care for their mother. It was Mrs. Haville's wish that anyone considering to send flowers, instead please send a donation to St. Patrick's parish in Sparta in her name.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta. Burial will follow in the St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to call from 10 a.m. until time of services Saturday at the funeral home, with social distancing being observed. Online condolences may be offered at www.schanhoferfh.com.

The Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, is assisting the family with arrangements.