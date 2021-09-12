Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carol J. Ebner
FUNERAL HOME
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South
La Crosse, WI

Carol J. Ebner

LA CROSSE - Carol J. Ebner, 80 of La Crosse passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. She was born August 16, 1941, in Milwaukee to William and Elaine (Jenner) Knueppel. She graduated from La Crosse Central High School in 1959.

On December 9, 1961, she married Jon "Jack" Ebner and he preceded her in death on December 24, 2017. Carol was employed at La Crosse Trane Company and also served as secretary to Miss Cartwright, the Dean of Women at UW-La Crosse. She worked alongside her husband Jack, as a bookkeeper for Ebner Construction and also with him at Plaza 16, the Village Restaurant in La Crescent, Gas & Go in La Crescent and West Salem, Ebner Point Orchard.

Carol is survived by two sons: Jon (Nancy) Ebner, Jr. of Lakeville, MN, and Tim (Margaret) Ebner of La Crosse; four grandchildren: Samuel (Jackie) Ebner, Joseph, Jackie, and Tyler Ebner; a great-grandson, Noah Ebner; her mother-in-law, Fae S. Ebner; and a sister-in-law, Jill Ebner (Randy) Schostag. She is also survived by three nephews: Kevin (Dodie) Knueppel, Rick (Stephanie Djerf) Schostag, Jake (Viktorija) Schostag; and a niece, Susan Knueppel. In addition to her husband Jack, she was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Richard Knueppel; and her father-in-law, Jerome Ebner.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, September 14th at English Lutheran Church in La Crosse. Pastor Becky Goche will officiate. Entombment will follow in Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday from 5-7 P.M. at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Avenue La Crosse, and again on Tuesday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of services at the church. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required at the church. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
13
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South, La Crosse, WI
Sep
14
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
English Lutheran Church
La Crosse, WI
Sep
14
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
English Lutheran Church
La Crosse, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Carol was a fine lady. May she rest in peace. Sincerely Jerry.
Gerald Rendler
September 14, 2021
To the Ebner family, we send our deepest condolences. My parents grew up with Carol and Jack and we have many fond memories/stories that we will always cherish!!
Amy and Sean (Happel) Green
Friend
September 14, 2021
to snuffy and tim, sorry for your loss.
steve & joan anderson
September 13, 2021
My sympathy to the Ebner family...Jon,Tim & families and to Aunt Girlie and Jill and family. May all your memories be wonderful .
Carol Rendler
September 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results