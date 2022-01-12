Menu
Carol M. Gunderson
1942 - 2022
BORN
1942
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI

Carol M. Gunderson

MADISON - Carol M. Gunderson, age 79, of Madison, passed away on Friday, Jan 7, 2022, at St. Mary's Hospital. She was born on March 18, 1942, in Milwaukee, WI, the daughter of Carl and Camilla (Berry) Powers.

Carol graduated from Blue River High School in 1960. She married Dennis Gunderson on July 31, 1965, in Blue River, WI Carol retired in 1994 after owning and operating the Burns Store with her husband for 13 years, which they took over from her mother-in-law. Prior to that, she worked at the Bank of Madison, the Village of McFarland, and as a typesetter at Community Publications.

In her free time, Carol enjoyed sewing, quilting, crocheting, and most importantly, spending time with family. She loved traveling in her motor home and wintering in Texas.

Carol is survived by her husband, Dennis; son, Darrin (Chris) Gunderson; daughter, Dana (Brian) Mueller; seven grandchildren: Terry (Jessica) Niebeling, Kelly (Miguel) Otriz, Katie (Keegan) Campbell, Carson Gunderson, Tatum Mueller, Taylor Gunderson and Tess Mueller; seven great-grandchildren; and her sister, Connie Mortimer. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Hughie Powers; and sister, Mary Kamile Bloyer.

Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials made to the Alzheimer's & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin, Inc. would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Jan. 12, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Carol was a close friend right out of high school. Lovely person
Jack Walton
Friend
January 13, 2022
I remember her laughter and smile. You and the family are in our thoughts and prayers in your time of grief. Sending love, Diane & Jessica
Diane Gunderson
Family
January 12, 2022
