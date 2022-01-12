Carol M. Gunderson

MADISON - Carol M. Gunderson, age 79, of Madison, passed away on Friday, Jan 7, 2022, at St. Mary's Hospital. She was born on March 18, 1942, in Milwaukee, WI, the daughter of Carl and Camilla (Berry) Powers.

Carol graduated from Blue River High School in 1960. She married Dennis Gunderson on July 31, 1965, in Blue River, WI Carol retired in 1994 after owning and operating the Burns Store with her husband for 13 years, which they took over from her mother-in-law. Prior to that, she worked at the Bank of Madison, the Village of McFarland, and as a typesetter at Community Publications.

In her free time, Carol enjoyed sewing, quilting, crocheting, and most importantly, spending time with family. She loved traveling in her motor home and wintering in Texas.

Carol is survived by her husband, Dennis; son, Darrin (Chris) Gunderson; daughter, Dana (Brian) Mueller; seven grandchildren: Terry (Jessica) Niebeling, Kelly (Miguel) Otriz, Katie (Keegan) Campbell, Carson Gunderson, Tatum Mueller, Taylor Gunderson and Tess Mueller; seven great-grandchildren; and her sister, Connie Mortimer. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Hughie Powers; and sister, Mary Kamile Bloyer.

Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials made to the Alzheimer's & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin, Inc. would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

