Menu
Search
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Carol J. Haas

Carol J. Haas

JEFFERSON, Wis. -- Carol J. Haas, 81, of Jefferson joined her Savior in Heaven Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.

A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Highland Memorial Park in New Berlin, with the Rev. Steven Fossum presiding. Visitation was from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, at the Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home of Jefferson, with remarks from the Rev. Mark Dressel of Trinity Lutheran Church of Lake Mills, at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit www.olsen-gibson.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by La Crosse Tribune on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.