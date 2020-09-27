Carol J. Haas

JEFFERSON, Wis. -- Carol J. Haas, 81, of Jefferson joined her Savior in Heaven Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.

A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Highland Memorial Park in New Berlin, with the Rev. Steven Fossum presiding. Visitation was from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, at the Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home of Jefferson, with remarks from the Rev. Mark Dressel of Trinity Lutheran Church of Lake Mills, at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

