Carol Baldner Payant

TEMPE, AZ - Carol was born May 19, 1943, along with her twin brother, Gerald to Art and Maurine Baldner in Osage, Iowa. When the twins came home to the farm their older sister, Audrey always asked which kid is this one.

She attended a country school for two years and then went to St. Ansgar, Iowa school in 2nd grade. She was involved in many school activities.

In her adult career, after receiving her Masters Degree, served in many roles in the area of Special Education.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Andy Payant (1972), husband, Jack Jones (2008) and daughter, Becky in 2010. She is survived by sister, Audrey and twin brother, Gerald; many nieces; nephews; cousins and grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held for her on January 22, 2022 at her home church