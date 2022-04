Casey Ann (Kennedy) Schroeder

ONALASKA - Casey Schroeder, of Onalaska passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 17, 2022 at North Presbyterian Church, La Crosse. A visitation will beheld from 9:30 a.m. until time of service.

Memorials may be given to North Presbyterian Church for the John Kennedy Scholarship Fund.

