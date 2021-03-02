Menu
Cassandra Faith "Cassie" Strand
FUNERAL HOME
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home and Crematory Woodruff Chapel
4239 Mormon Coulee Rd
La Crosse, WI

Cassandra 'Cassie' Faith Strand

ONALASKA -- Cassandra "Cassie" Faith Strand, 28, of Onalaska passed away peacefully at home after courageously battling a lifetime of medical struggles.

Memorial services will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, 4239 Mormon Coulee Rd., La Crosse. The Rev. Michael McCann will officiate. A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of service Wednesday, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Holmen High School Special Education Department, or the Mayo Clinic Health System, NICU, in La Crosse.

To view Cassie's obituary in its entirety or to offer an online condolence please visit www.jandtfredrickson.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Mar. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
3
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home and Crematory Woodruff Chapel
4239 Mormon Coulee Rd, La Crosse, WI
Mar
3
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home and Crematory Woodruff Chapel
4239 Mormon Coulee Rd, La Crosse, WI
