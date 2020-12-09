Catherine 'Katy' Carol Knopf

SEDALIA, Colo./MILPITAS, Calif. -- Catherine "Katy" Carol Knopf, 80, of Sedalia, formerly of Milpitas passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at her home with her family by her side.

Katy, the daughter of Lloyd and Margaret (Shrake) Cowan, was born April 25, 1940, in Trempealeau, Wis. She graduated from Healy Memorial High School in Trempealeau, in 1958. After school she moved to Winona and worked at Sammy's Pizza. She married Joseph Carl Knopf, June 1965, in South Carolina. He died in 1992.

Surviving is her only child, Katherine "Kathy" Wooley; son-in-law, Dan; and grandchildren, Laura and Rodger. Also surviving are three sisters, Margaret Wing of La Crosse, Wis., Vivian Simerson of Peoria, and Teresa McAllister of Saucier, Miss.; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and four siblings, Ellen Pratt, Charles "Charlie" Cowan, Virginia "Ginny" Stanislawski, and John Cowan.

Katie lived in many places while following her husband and his Naval career. After giving birth to Kathy in San Diego, they also lived in Florida, Texas, Virginia, and Guam, ending up back in San Diego. In 1977, the family moved to Milpitas. Soon after Katie got a job at Western Electric (AT&T Labs) in Sunnyvale, as a documentation technician, working there for several years. Katie also worked at Lockheed, in a similar position for many years. After being laid off, Katie also worked for the Milpitas Unified School District and No Name Pizza (Town Center Pizza) in Milpitas.

Katie was an active volunteer for the Milpitas High School "Fusion" Marching Band, while her daughter was in high school. Always a supportive parent, Katie was always ready to drive Kathy to any lesson or rehearsal that was needed, even if it meant hours of driving and waiting. "Grammy" to her grandchildren, Katie was a voracious reader, often reading more than one book at a time. Her favorites were Janet Dailey, Nora Roberts and Celeste De Blasis. She enjoyed arts and crafts and puzzles. For the last three years, she had been under the loving care of New Century Hospice of Castle Rock. They took great care to make her last days peaceful.