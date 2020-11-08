Cecelia Marie (Gautsch) Robinson

CLANCY, Mont. -- Cecelia Marie (Gautsch) Robinson of Clancy, formerly of Hokah and La Crescent, Minn., passed away unexpectedly in her home Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, with her husband by her side, while the warm sun was shining in on her.

Cecelia was born Nov. 15, 1950, in La Crosse, to George and Colleen (Gilles) Gautsch. She married the love of her life, John Robinson, Aug. 14, 1983, at St Peter's Catholic Church in Hokah, and they were joined in marriage for 37 wonderful years.

Cecelia is survived by her loving husband, John, of Clancy; her siblings, Carol (Joe) Melde of Holmen, Greg (Marion Nelson) of Centuria, Wis., Cathy (Garry) Johnson of La Crescent, Connie (Gary) Derr of La Crosse, Cindy (Tom) Curran of La Crescent, and Chris (Scott) Benedict of Taylor; her sisters and brothers-in-law, and their spouses, Michael, Stephen, Jeannie Marie, Mary Ellen, Mark, Kathleen Ann; and many nieces and nephews.

Cecelia was employed by the Montana State Fund and retired after 25 years of service.

She will also be remembered by her many loving friends in Minnesota, New Mexico, and Montana, and her special companion, her beagle, Toby.

Cecelia was preceded in death by her parents; her younger brother, Jerry; her sister, Cheryl; her niece, Michelle; and her mother and father-in-law, Delores and Corlis Robinson.

Cecelia had many loves in life, including hiking in the mountains, gardening, fishing, making jewelry and traveling. She was always adventurous and hardworking, helping her husband build their homes in Minnesota and Montana, and Adobes, with her friends in Taos and Socorro, N.M.

She loved her life in Montana with John, and her visits with her families. Cecelia was always a magnetic joy to be near, and will always be remembered for her love of life and her beautiful smile.

Cecelia was a little angel from the day she was born, and God brought our little angel back up to heaven, where she will be watching over us forever.

Due to COVID-19, services will be held back home in La Crescent, at a later date.