Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Chad Thomas Osgood
FUNERAL HOME
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home Bangor Chapel
102 Hattan St
Bangor, WI

Chad Thomas Osgood

Thomas Osgood of Mindoro, WI, died at The University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa, on September 24, 2021.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 2, 2021, at the Mindoro Lions Park Shelter. Military honors will be rendered by the Gunderson-Gilbertson American Legion Post 507 of Mindoro and the United States Navy Funeral Honor Guard. There will be no visitation prior to the memorial service.

A celebration of life will follow from 12:00 noon until 3:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel, West Salem, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered and a complete obituary may be found at www.jandtfredrickson.com.



Published by La Crosse Tribune on Sep. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Mindoro Lions Park Shelter
WI
Oct
2
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Mindoro Lions Park Shelter
WI
Funeral services provided by:
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home Bangor Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home Bangor Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Our sympathies
Mike & Ellen Kittleson
September 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results