Chad P. "Wild" Myhre

Chad 'Wild' P. Myhre

GENOA -- Chad "Wild" P. Myhre, 46, of Genoa passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Woodruff Chapel, 4239 Mormon Coulee Rd., La Crosse. A visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until the time of service Friday, at the funeral home. Masks are required and social distancing will be strictly observed. Because Chad wasn't a "flowery guy," in lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials and they will be given to the Kicking Bear Foundation in Chad's honor. A complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
3:00p.m.
Woodruff-Jandt Funeral Home
4239 Mormon Coulee Rd, La Crosse, WI 54601
Nov
13
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Woodruff-Jandt Funeral Home
4239 Mormon Coulee Rd, La Crosse, WI 54601
Funeral services provided by:
Woodruff-Jandt Funeral Home
