Charles B. Herrmann

ONALASKA -- Charles B. Herrmann, 93, of Onalaska died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at the Onalaska Care Center.

Charles was born, May 25, 1927, in Mindoro, to George and Violet Herrmann. He attended school and graduated from Onalaska High School. He met the love of his life, Flora, at the Galesville Fair. They were united in marriage July 28, 1947. From this union came six children, Carol, Jim, Bill, Sandra, John and David. Charles and Flora enjoyed 71 years together.

Charles responded to many names throughout his life. Some called him Charles, Flora called him "Chas," his friends referred to him as "Charlie," and to his family he was "father, dad and grandpa."

Charles lived an adventurous and full life, in which he wore many hats. He started driving truck for Herrmann Trucking, his family's business, at the age of 15. In his senior year of high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and later in life, he was able to experience the Freedom Honor Flight. After his service in the Navy, he resumed his work at Herrmann Trucking. Charles and Flora also owned and operated the Snow White Laundromat for 29 years. He was a proud member of the Onalaska American Legion Post 336, for 55 years. He served on the Onalaska Fire Department, was a member of the Onalaska Rotary Club and belonged to several motorcycle organizations.

Motorcycles were a passion for him and he owned many. Whether it was traveling with Flora or his many motorcycle friends, thousands of miles were traveled across the U.S. After retirement, Charles and Flora enjoyed spending time in Texas, during the winter months. He also loved to camp and take his sons out West on memorable hunting trips.

Family was a priority for Charles and Flora, and it was in caring for and entertaining their grandchildren and great-grandchildren that brought them such joy. The grandchildren will remember camping trips, bicycle rides, pool parties, rummage sales, motorcycle rides and candy filled piñatas.

He left us all with many cherished memories! We will miss him dearly!

Charles is survived by four children, Carol (Frank) Barr, Onalaska, Jim (Lynn) Herrmann, Holmen, Bill (Roxine) Herrmann, Ettrick, David (Allison) Herrmann, New London, Minn.; nine grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister, Betty Sorenson; brother, Kenny (Marilyn) Herrmann; and brother-in-law, Richard Hodson.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Flora; son, John; daughter, Sandra; his parents; brother, Phillip; and sister-in-law, Charlene.

On behalf of the family, we would like to extend a warm and sincere thank you to the staff at the Onalaska Care Center. Your care and compassion went over and beyond and we are so grateful.

There will be a celebration of life and remembrance gathering at a later date. Condolences can be left at www.couleecremation.com.

Donations in remembrance can be mailed to family members, the Onalaska American Legion Post 336, or the Onalaska Fire Department.