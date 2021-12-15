Charles F. Brendel

LA CROSSE, WI - Charles Brendel passed from his earthly life on Friday, December 10, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health System, La Crosse. Charles was born on November 25, 1928, to George and Anna (Dalsasso) Brendel. Charles was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Margaret, his brother John, sister-in-law Jennie (Furlano), a nephew Michael (Mikey) Brendel, many aunts, uncles and their spouses, and numerous cousins, extended family members and friends. Charles Fredrick Brendel's legacy is survived through his two nephews: Bill (Betty) Brendel of La Crosse and Dan (Theresa) Brendel of Winona; three nieces: Theresa (Jeff) Byers of Reedsburg, Mary (Steve) Genheimer of Madison, and Ann Kriegel of OshKosh, 30 great and great great nieces and nephews. His life was rich with many friends, including Ken Hutchenreuter, who faithfully helped with so many daily things that allowed Charles to remain in his beloved home until his 93rd birthday.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Blessed Sacrament Catholioc Church, La Crosse. Visitation will be at 9:30 until time of service. Per La Crosse County Health Department recommendations, the family requests that masks be worn for the safety of all.

