Charles Raymond Hauser
1975 - 2021
BORN
1975
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Blaschke-Schneider Funeral Homes
1501 West Ave S
La Crosse, WI

Charles Raymond Hauser

HOLMEN -- Charles Raymond Hauser, 45, of Holmen died Monday March 22, 2021. He was born Sept. 4, 1975, to Kenneth and Nancy (Oldenburg) Hauser. He married Heather Johnson May 7, 2005, in Heather's grandparents' yard in Midway.

Charles was always a father first and loved his wife and daughters more than anything in the world. He enjoyed sports, especially the Brewers and Penn State, watching his daughter play sports, having bonfires in the backyard, bowling, and the occasional trip to the casino. He graduated from Aquinas High School in 1993, and was an owner of FEL Group. He was a loyal friend and a loving man.

He is survived by his wife, Heather; daughters, Amelia and Shiloh; parents, Kenneth and Nancy Hauser; parents-in-law, Ronald and Bobbi Jo Donahue; two brothers-in-law, Jason (Jesica) Wang and Jamie Wang; niece, Lilly; and nephew, Logan Wang; grandmother-in-law, Evelyn Johnson; and many aunts, uncles and special godchildren. He is also survived by the family cat, Sunny.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Raymond and Agnes Hauser and Charles and Marie "Meme" Oldenburg; grandfather-in-law, Thomas Johnson; uncle, Robert Oldenberg; and the special family cat, Leo.

Charles was an amazing dad and an amazing husband. He never thought twice about stepping up and taking care of those who needed him, like special bonus kids, Torre Krueck and Elainya Willer.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 27, in Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Pastor Luanne Sorenson will officiate with burial to be held at the French Island Cemetery. Family and friends may visit from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 26, at the funeral home and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

Brewers, Penn State and Packers attire is encouraged to be worn for the visitation Friday.

The family would like to thank all of the wonderful neighbors and friends who were there for his wife and children when they needed them the most.

Online condolences may be made at www.blaschkeschneider.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Blaschke-Schneider Funeral Homes
1501 West Ave S, La Crosse, WI
Mar
27
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Blaschke-Schneider Funeral Homes
1501 West Ave S, La Crosse, WI
Mar
27
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Blaschke-Schneider Funeral Homes
1501 West Ave S, La Crosse, WI

I have a lot of good childhood memories of Chuck and the neighborhood gang from the 80s. We had many adventures from playing cork ball at Hogan, the many sleepovers watching Star Wars and the Goonies, and holding up the Speedway gas station a few times with our toy guns. My sincerest condolences to his family.
Jason Viner
April 5, 2021
Heather, I am so sorry. I will keep you and the girls in my prayers.
Karen Schmitz
March 27, 2021
With love, the Kazmierski's
March 26, 2021
Heather & family, So shocked & saddened to hear such news. Loved that guy's smile! All of you are in my prayers. He will be walking with you each and every day. Hold tightly to those memories.
Betty Kalmes
March 26, 2021
What a special man Chuck was. Sending hugs and prayers
Lori Zierke
March 26, 2021
Heather I'm so sorry for your loss!! Chuck sounded like a Amazing man!! Thinking of you & the girls! (Hugs)
Paula Krause
March 26, 2021
Even though I haven't seen to Chuck in 30 year, throughout the early 80s were thick as thieves, running the 19th and Adams neighborhood with our friends and getting into trouble. Those are days I wouldn't trade for anything, and he will be missed. My sincerest condolences to his family.
John Richard
March 26, 2021
Our deepest sympathies to you and your family. We're thinking of you during this most difficult time.
Matt and Laurie Broghammer
March 26, 2021
Thinking and praying for your family.
Courtney Repinski
March 26, 2021
Heather, I am so very sorry for your loss. You, the girls, and the entire family will be in my thoughts and prayers. Sending love and hugs. Katie Ferguson
Katie Ferguson
March 26, 2021
We will be thinking of you and your family at this difficult time in your life. our thoughts and prayers are with you... Don & Lori Ramey
Don Ramey
March 26, 2021
Heather & family, sympathy and prayers for all of you
Donna & Kirstin
March 25, 2021
My condolence to your family
Gene Duke Schultz
March 25, 2021
I worked, via phone, with Chuck and Dave at Circle B. Chuck was always so pleasant, had nothing but good things to say about everyone and always brought a smile to our conversations. I am deeply saddened that we lost him so young. He will be very much missed.
Kit Failes
Coworker
March 25, 2021
Your Friends at Simplified Tax
March 25, 2021
Thinking of you and praying for everyone. So very sorry for your loss!!!!
Patty Gallagher-Kosmatka
March 25, 2021
My condolences to your family! Try to be strong!
David Olson
March 25, 2021
Randy Schell
March 25, 2021
Joann Anderson
March 25, 2021
