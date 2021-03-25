Charles Raymond Hauser

HOLMEN -- Charles Raymond Hauser, 45, of Holmen died Monday March 22, 2021. He was born Sept. 4, 1975, to Kenneth and Nancy (Oldenburg) Hauser. He married Heather Johnson May 7, 2005, in Heather's grandparents' yard in Midway.

Charles was always a father first and loved his wife and daughters more than anything in the world. He enjoyed sports, especially the Brewers and Penn State, watching his daughter play sports, having bonfires in the backyard, bowling, and the occasional trip to the casino. He graduated from Aquinas High School in 1993, and was an owner of FEL Group. He was a loyal friend and a loving man.

He is survived by his wife, Heather; daughters, Amelia and Shiloh; parents, Kenneth and Nancy Hauser; parents-in-law, Ronald and Bobbi Jo Donahue; two brothers-in-law, Jason (Jesica) Wang and Jamie Wang; niece, Lilly; and nephew, Logan Wang; grandmother-in-law, Evelyn Johnson; and many aunts, uncles and special godchildren. He is also survived by the family cat, Sunny.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Raymond and Agnes Hauser and Charles and Marie "Meme" Oldenburg; grandfather-in-law, Thomas Johnson; uncle, Robert Oldenberg; and the special family cat, Leo.

Charles was an amazing dad and an amazing husband. He never thought twice about stepping up and taking care of those who needed him, like special bonus kids, Torre Krueck and Elainya Willer.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 27, in Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Pastor Luanne Sorenson will officiate with burial to be held at the French Island Cemetery. Family and friends may visit from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 26, at the funeral home and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

Brewers, Penn State and Packers attire is encouraged to be worn for the visitation Friday.

The family would like to thank all of the wonderful neighbors and friends who were there for his wife and children when they needed them the most.

Online condolences may be made at www.blaschkeschneider.com.