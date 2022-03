Charles Sylvester Paulson

HOLMEN - Charles Sylvester Paulson 90, of Holmen, passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Morrow Memorial Community, Sparta.

There will be no formal funeral services at this time. Memorials in his name may be sent to the funeral home and will be forwarded to his family. Coulee Region Cremation Group, Onalaska is assisting the family in their time of loss.