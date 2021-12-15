Charles "Charley" Frederick Stendel

DE SOTO - Charles "Charley" Frederick Stendel, 76, of De Soto, Wisconsin went to heaven Tuesday, December 7, 2021 while at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, Wisconsin following a lengthy battle with cancer. Charley was born January 1, 1945 to Herman F. and Victoria B. (Wikan) Stendel at home in Elkader, Iowa. He grew up in rural Waukon on the family farm.

On June 27, 1970, Charley was united in marriage with Marion Hammell. Seven children were born to this union. Charley hauled canned milk in Northeast Iowa until he started farming near Waukon, Iowa. He and his family moved to Minnesota and then to several different farms in Wisconsin. In 1986, they moved to the home farm that is still home today. For many years Charley hauled hay for the Amish and made many close friends in that community. Selling the cows in 2011 allowed him to trout fish any day that he could. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren. Charley enjoyed meeting people, was a good neighbor, helping others brought him great joy.

Charley is survived by his wife, Marion Stendel of De Soto, Wisconsin; children, Laura (Matthew) Thompson of La Crosse, Wisconsin, Tammy (Shawn) Kratochvill of Green Bay, Wisconsin, Charles (Janell) Stendel III of Churchtown, Iowa, Freddie (Shelley) Stendel of Caledonia, Minnesota, Shawn (Michelle) Stendel of Sparta, Wisconsin, Victoria (Todd) Newsome of De Soto, Wisconsin and Valerie (Steve) Guider of Arlington, Wisconsin; twenty-two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one brother, Herman "Bud" (Sherry) Stendel of Postville, Iowa; four sisters, Sharon Pratt of Waukon, Iowa, Mary Ann Ryan of Waukon, Iowa, Susan Enyart of La Fayette, Colorado and Margie Schulte of Dorchester, Iowa; many nieces and nephews; and close family member, Karyl (Bob) Henkes.

Preceding Charley in death were his parents, Herman and Victoria Stendel; and four brothers-in-law, Ray Pratt, Jim Ryan, Gary Enyart and Mike Schulte.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 pm on Monday, December 13, 2021 at Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Lansing, Iowa.

A Private Family Funeral will be held.

Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Lansing, Iowa is assisting the family with arrangements.