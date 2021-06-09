Charlotte Esther Lloyd-Witt

HOKAH - On June 7, 2021, Charlotte Esther Lloyd-Witt, passed away peacefully in her home in Hokah, MN, surrounded by family. At the age of 91. Born October 5, 1929, in Rollingstone, MN.

Charlotte was one of 14 children, born to Orrin Lloyd and Pearl Herrick. In July of 1950 she married Bernard Witt in Dakota at Holy Cross Catholic Church. Charlotte and Bernard loved to dance, "their song", was "The Blue Skirt Waltz". They farmed and milked cows in Ridgeway, MN. Later they bought a home in Hokah, where they raised 10 children.

Mom loved life and was always willing to "Go and Do" things with family and friends. With her down-home friendly demeanor, she made many lifelong friendships. Mom had a big heart and always had a "soft spot" for people in need.

She had 10 children and 16 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.

Charlotte worked over 30 years in La Crosse, WI at Trane Company. After retirement spent many winters with her sister Betty and Ken Schools enjoying the warm weather. There she met a special friend of 23 years, Dick Borck, they both liked to dance and go to the casino. She loved his company.

Adventurous and funny, she made the best mother and grandmother to us all.

Survived by her children: Carlotta (Mike) Callahan, Deborah (Russ) Walhus, La Verne (Jackie)Witt, Rebecca (Al) Hunt, Lynn Witt, Kim Witt, Bernice Witt, and Jason (Laurie) Witt. Special friend, Dick Borck. And preceded in death by husband, Bernard Witt: sons: Robert and Harvey Witt. Her parents: Orrin and Pearl Herrick-Lloyd; siblings: Ellsworth Lenora) Lloyd, Oliver (Delores) Lloyd, Harold (Eleanor) Lloyd, Dora (Emil) Lovaas, Betty (Ken) Schools, Roy (Gladys) Lloyd, Dorothy (Gene) Waldenberger, Nettie (Art) Hribar, Vivian (Claude)King, Clayton Lloyd, Fayette (Doris) Lloyd, Sonja (Sy) Daucsavage, David Lloyd.

The Memorial Mass for Charlotte Witt will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 11:00AM at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Hokah. Visitation will be one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Hokah, MN. Memorials are suggested to St. Peter's Catholic Church or School.

Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crescent is assisting the family. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.