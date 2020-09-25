Chauncey (Chuckie) Robert Gilbertson

Chauncey (Chuckie) Robert Gilbertson, 86, passed away peacefully Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at his home with family by his side. Chuckie was born Aug. 13, 1934, to Mingel and Alma (Hagen) Gilbertson, he was one of 14 children. He graduated from high school and enlisted in the U.S. Army. On April 22, 1961, he married Edna Norup and spent 36 years together before her passing in 1997. To this union brought five children, Robert, Susan, Joseph, Jim and Jeff. He worked at Allis Chalmers and Pacal both in La Crosse.

He enjoyed singing karaoke with Jim, watching games shows and music shows with Robert, going riding with Jeff and visits from Susan. He liked his music, especially a good polka and country music. He could be found watching Brewer and Packer games and had many good friends at the Krazy L and L & M taverns. He also enjoyed bowling, softball, a good game of cards and shaking six-five-four.

Chuckie is survived by his children, Robert, Susan (Steve) Dolan, Jim (Nancy), Jeff. Grandchildren, Tim, Matt, Chris, Kimberly, Travis and Joseph. Great-grandchildren, Dominic, Zack, Brandon, Bella, Serenity, Hailey, Nick and one on the way.

He was preceded in death by wife, Edna; son, Joseph; and brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, at the Schumacher Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse, 200 West Ave. So., with a visitation starting at 9:30. Pastor Curt Blair will officiate. Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery. After burial at the cemetery there will be a light lunch at the Krazy L. Chuckie, you will be missed by many. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.