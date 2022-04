Cheryl Mary Hicke

LACROSSE - Cheryl Mary Hicke, 77, of La Crosse, passed away September 24, 2021 under the care of her family and Gundersen Health System Hospice. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, October 1, 2021 from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting her family.