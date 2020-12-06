Menu
Cheryl J. Muenzenberger
1948 - 2020
BORN
November 22, 1948
DIED
December 4, 2020

Cheryl J. Muenzenberger

WEST SALEM -- Cheryl J. Muenzenberger, 72, of West Salem passed away on what would have been her 55th wedding anniversary, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

She was born in La Crosse, Nov. 22, 1948, to Miles and Virginia (Glick) Newman. She married Paul E. Muenzenberger, Dec. 4, 1965, at the Cathedral of St. Joseph the Workman in La Crosse. Paul preceded her in death Sept. 14, 2018.

Cheryl was a devoted wife and mother and a wonderful homemaker. In her free time, she enjoyed playing bingo, car rides to flea markets and rummage sales, fishing, and spending time with the grandkids. She also loved all animals, but had a special place in her heart for horses.

She is survived by her children, Dawn (Jeffrey) Kaiser of Mindoro, Paul Jr. (Mary) of Holmen, Bruce (Wendy) of West Salem, and Brian of Holmen; eight grandchildren, Justin, Brandon (Dominique), Karissa, Bill (Karlene), Mallery, Maverick, Kristin (Zach) and Kayla (fiancé, Vince); seven great-grandchildren, Kendall, Dawson, Grayson, Grant, Major, Ava and Everett; her siblings, Connie (Stan) McCallson of West Salem, David Newman of Viroqua, and Mark (Julie) Newman of Coon Valley; a brother-in-law, Arden McCallson of Hokah, Minn.; many nieces and nephews; and her favorite companion, her cat, "Scruffy." In addition to her husband, Paul, Cheryl was also preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Kathy McCallson; and brothers, Tommy and Eddie Newman.

A private family funeral service will be held at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services with Deacon Bob Zietlow officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in rural Coon Valley. A celebration of Cheryl's life will be planned for a later date, when family and friends can gather safely. Online condolences may be submitted at www.schumacher-kish.com. If you wish, memorials may be sent to the family in care of the funeral home at 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse, Wis., 54601.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
I was a driver for Access medical trans from 2008 to 2016. Transported Cheryl many times. Truly enjoyed the conversations, many about her family,especially the grandchildren. So sorry for your loss. Jim Ziegler-Lacrosse.
Jim Ziegler
December 6, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Lorrie Newman
Family
December 5, 2020
Love you aunt Cheri. I will always remember your smile and giggle. Until we meet again.
Tim Mccallson
Family
December 5, 2020
Mom, I will miss you so much. I know you are happy where you are now. Love you so much, Dawn❤
Dawn Kaiser
Daughter
December 5, 2020