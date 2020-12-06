Cheryl J. Muenzenberger

WEST SALEM -- Cheryl J. Muenzenberger, 72, of West Salem passed away on what would have been her 55th wedding anniversary, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

She was born in La Crosse, Nov. 22, 1948, to Miles and Virginia (Glick) Newman. She married Paul E. Muenzenberger, Dec. 4, 1965, at the Cathedral of St. Joseph the Workman in La Crosse. Paul preceded her in death Sept. 14, 2018.

Cheryl was a devoted wife and mother and a wonderful homemaker. In her free time, she enjoyed playing bingo, car rides to flea markets and rummage sales, fishing, and spending time with the grandkids. She also loved all animals, but had a special place in her heart for horses.

She is survived by her children, Dawn (Jeffrey) Kaiser of Mindoro, Paul Jr. (Mary) of Holmen, Bruce (Wendy) of West Salem, and Brian of Holmen; eight grandchildren, Justin, Brandon (Dominique), Karissa, Bill (Karlene), Mallery, Maverick, Kristin (Zach) and Kayla (fiancé, Vince); seven great-grandchildren, Kendall, Dawson, Grayson, Grant, Major, Ava and Everett; her siblings, Connie (Stan) McCallson of West Salem, David Newman of Viroqua, and Mark (Julie) Newman of Coon Valley; a brother-in-law, Arden McCallson of Hokah, Minn.; many nieces and nephews; and her favorite companion, her cat, "Scruffy." In addition to her husband, Paul, Cheryl was also preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Kathy McCallson; and brothers, Tommy and Eddie Newman.

A private family funeral service will be held at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services with Deacon Bob Zietlow officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in rural Coon Valley. A celebration of Cheryl's life will be planned for a later date, when family and friends can gather safely. Online condolences may be submitted at www.schumacher-kish.com. If you wish, memorials may be sent to the family in care of the funeral home at 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse, Wis., 54601.