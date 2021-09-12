Menu
Chester E. Andersen Jr.
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South
La Crosse, WI

Chester E. Andersen, Jr.

ONALASKA - Chester E. Andersen, Jr., 94, of Onalaska, passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Springbrook Assisted Living in Onalaska.

A memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m., Friday, September 17th, at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church, 1201 Main St., in Onalaska, with visitation beginning at 11:30 a.m. Burial will take place in the Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in King, Wis., at a later date. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of Onalaska is assisting the family. Chester's complete obituary and an online guest book can be found at www.schumacher-kish.com.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Visitation
11:30a.m.
St. Paul’s Ev. Lutheran Church
1201 Main St.,, Onalaska, WI
Sep
17
Memorial service
12:30p.m.
St. Paul’s Ev. Lutheran Church
1201 Main St., Onalaska, WI
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.