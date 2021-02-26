Christina 'Tina' Marie McCracken

LA CROSSE/STODDARD -- Christina "Tina" Marie McCracken, 56, of La Crosse and formerly of Stoddard passed away Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health System after an 11-year battle with a terminal illness. She was born Dec. 27, 1964, in Milwaukee, and adopted by her parents, Dorothy and Glen Meyer.

Tina graduated in the class of 1983, from De Soto High School. After high school she became a CNA and worked up until her car accident in 1986, that left her paralyzed from the waist down. But even from her wheelchair she never let anything slow her down or get in the way of her happiness and positive outlook on life. She went on to start a family, raising her three children, Jana, Brittany, and Joshua. She loved being a mother and thought the world of her kids. She was also a full-time caregiver for her disabled brother, Randy. Tina truly had the biggest heart for all people and animals, especially her little dog, Deedee. She enjoyed spending time with her three grandkids, Trinity, Dezmon and baby Vayda. She had so much love for them. There really was never a dull moment when Tina was around. Her uplifting goofy personality, love, and immense strength to fight will be a mark left on all that knew her. Saying she will be missed dearly is an understatement. We love you Mom!

She is survived by her children, Jana Boardman (Coty), Brittany McCracken, Joshua McCracken; her three grandchildren; boyfriend, Dan Riley; and special friends, Teri Paletta and Trudy Peterson. She is preceded in death by her father, Glen (Whitey) Meyer; mother, Dorothy Meyer; and brother, Randolph Meyer.

Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, at St. Matthew's Ev. Lutheran Church in Stoddard. Pastor Silas Schmitzer will officiate. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.