Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Christina Marie "Tina" McCracken
FUNERAL HOME
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South
La Crosse, WI

Christina 'Tina' Marie McCracken

LA CROSSE/STODDARD -- Christina "Tina" Marie McCracken, 56, of La Crosse and formerly of Stoddard passed away Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health System after an 11-year battle with a terminal illness. She was born Dec. 27, 1964, in Milwaukee, and adopted by her parents, Dorothy and Glen Meyer.

Tina graduated in the class of 1983, from De Soto High School. After high school she became a CNA and worked up until her car accident in 1986, that left her paralyzed from the waist down. But even from her wheelchair she never let anything slow her down or get in the way of her happiness and positive outlook on life. She went on to start a family, raising her three children, Jana, Brittany, and Joshua. She loved being a mother and thought the world of her kids. She was also a full-time caregiver for her disabled brother, Randy. Tina truly had the biggest heart for all people and animals, especially her little dog, Deedee. She enjoyed spending time with her three grandkids, Trinity, Dezmon and baby Vayda. She had so much love for them. There really was never a dull moment when Tina was around. Her uplifting goofy personality, love, and immense strength to fight will be a mark left on all that knew her. Saying she will be missed dearly is an understatement. We love you Mom!

She is survived by her children, Jana Boardman (Coty), Brittany McCracken, Joshua McCracken; her three grandchildren; boyfriend, Dan Riley; and special friends, Teri Paletta and Trudy Peterson. She is preceded in death by her father, Glen (Whitey) Meyer; mother, Dorothy Meyer; and brother, Randolph Meyer.

Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, at St. Matthew's Ev. Lutheran Church in Stoddard. Pastor Silas Schmitzer will officiate. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Feb. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
27
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
St. Matthew’s Ev. Lutheran Church
Stoddard, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Tina was an amazing light in this dark world her personality and spirit will never be forgotten because of the love she left behind. Wishing I could give everyone a big hug.
Rachel Sandy
Friend
March 2, 2021
My sympathies to Tina's family and friends. Tina was a beautiful woman with a tremendous heart and huge zest for life. She had such a positive attitude and never let her illness or physical handicap slow her down. She had the biggest smile, she always had a way of making you laugh. I always looked forward to seeing her and having conversations with her. She loved to talk about her kids. She was so proud of each of them. Tina was always so thoughtful about everyone and was always concerned about everyone else's problems; she never dwelled on her own issues. She will be missed for sure; however, I know she had a lot of pain and suffering. I hope she is finally in a place where that is no longer an issue.
Andrea Dunbar
Acquaintance
February 26, 2021
Our sympathies to you. Remembering our family campouts and the fun we had. Always admired Tina for her strength and positive outlook, not letting the accident stand in her way. Someone said this to me when I lost my mom "Past memories bring future smiles". I know that will be true for all of you too.
Guy and Tracey Meyer
Family
February 26, 2021
May God bless you and your family right now. Tina was a wonderful person and will be sadly missed by a lot of people. ❤❤
Susan Marcou
Friend
February 25, 2021
My prayers are with the family at this devastating time.
Shawna Lopez. ( Jana's cousin)
Acquaintance
February 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results