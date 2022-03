Cindy K. Salis

LA CROSSE - Cindy K. Salis, 61, of La Crosse, passed away at her home on Sunday, March 20, 2022, following a long and courageous battle with cancer.

A Memorial Gathering will be held from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Avenue South La Crosse. For a complete obituary and online guestbook, please visit

