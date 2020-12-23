Clarence Herman Henry Sr.

FRENCH ISLAND -- Clarence Herman Henry Sr., 91, of French Island, town of Campbell, Wis., passed away at his home Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. He was born May 26, 1929, to George and Lillian Henry, in Hazel Park, Mich. He was joined in marriage to Patricia D. Coon, Sept.r 6, 1952.

Clarence proudly served his country in the 7th infantry division of the U.S. Army in Korea. He participated in the battle of the Chosin Reservoir, as a member of task force Faith, in support of the 1st Marine division in Korea. He flew to Washington, D.C., on the Freedom Honor Flight, Sept. 17, 2016.

Clarence worked at John Torrance and Son, metal casting for over 25 years. In his younger years, he loved duck hunting and rabbit hunting. Lately, Clarence still enjoyed hunting, fishing and just spending time outdoors. He has always had a fondness for dogs. He was as avid reader, especially Westerns, having read more than most people read in five lifetimes. He will be remembered for always lending a hand to others that could use some help. When ways were parted, Clarence was known to say, "don't get lost" and "can you find your way home," even if it was right next door.

Clarence is survived by his children, Clarence H. Jr. (Lois) Henry of Waukon, Iowa, Cynthia M. (Thomas) Adams of La Crosse, Charles E. (Janice) Henry of La Crosse; grandchildren, Jessica Henry, Colleen (Dustin) Elin, Rusty Adams, Katy (David) Dill, Kelly (David) Vaughan, Tyler (Carly) Henry; great-grandchildren, Dawson, Clara, and Daxton Dill, Henry and Jared Elin, Piper and Emily Pigsley, and Liam Vaughan; and his brother, Fred (Sylvia) Henry. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia, in 2015; his parents; his brothers, Ralph, Marvin and George; and his sisters, Sylvia Asbell, Lillian Youngblood and Ruth Stinson. Clarence will be missed by Cole and Monkey.

Memorials may be sent to the American Heart Association, or to the Humane Society.

There will be a private memorial and committal service at Mormon Coulee Memorial Park, with military honors, in the future. The Dickinson Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com to share online condolences.