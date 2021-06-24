Clarence Gaylord Nordin

VIROQUA - Clarence Gaylord Nordin, age 91, of Railroad Avenue, Viroqua, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Norseland Nursing Home. He was born October 4, 1929, in Viroqua to the late Herman and Selma (Brudos) Nordin. Clarence attended Avalanche grade school all eight years. He met the love of his life, Anna Jane, on a bus ride to 4H Camp. They were united in marriage November 6, 1948, at the Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church. They rented farms in the Viroqua, La Farge, and Westby areas. He also worked at Schroeders mink ranch in rural La Farge.

In 1965, they purchased their farm on Fairview Ridge, where they milked cows and raised tobacco. In 1968, he started working in the construction trade. He was a proud member of the Local Union 140 of the Laborer's International Union for over 50 years.

Anna and he enjoyed going to many dances over the years doing the polkas, waltzes, and schottisches. They also enjoyed playing cards with the Stout's and Getter's. They vacationed with LaVerne and Phyllis Getter on many a trip, their life-long friends.

Clarence was a popular man around Christmas time. Many country grade schools would ask for his participation as Santa Claus for their program. He also visited daycares and private homes to the delight of the children. He loved to shake those sleigh bells!

In 1970, he purchased his Cessna 140, "Red Bird", the love of his life after family. He enjoyed immensely buzzing people's homes or a farmer on his tractor, tipping his wings as he departed into the horizon. Many children got their first airplane ride in his plane. Tires or skis, it made no difference what time of year.

In his retirement years as he "slowed down", (ya right, the energizer bunny, ain't gonna happen!), he would do odds and ends for people in the area; gardening, feeding and watching the birds, as well as the Packers and Brewers. Eating ice cream and playing nickels with Mom before bedtime, his beloved partner for over 72 years. God Bless.

Survivors include his wife of 72 years, Anna Nordin; two children: Gary (Jan) Nordin and Paula McIntosh; five grandchildren: Lucas Nordin, Lance (Julie) Nordin, Logan Nordin, Jason McIntosh, and Megan McIntosh; five great-grandchildren: Reese, Ruby, Chance, Lydia, and River; his sister, Avanelle Genz; several brothers and sisters-in-law; other relatives and friends.

Clarence was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Arland and his brother-in-law, Gerald Genz.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church or the Alzheimer's Association are appreciated.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 9, 2021, at Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service at church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.

Clarence's family would like to thank the staff members at Norseland Nursing Home and St. Croix Hospice for the care they provided.