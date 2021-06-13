Cleo M. Yttre

VIROQUA - Cleo M. Yttre, age 94, of Viroqua, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Norseland Nursing Home. She was born September 8, 1926, to Harvey and Eliza (Hill) Jones on the family farm near Soldiers Grove. She graduated from Folsom Elementary School June 1, 1940 and from Soldiers Grove High School on May 19, 1944.

Following graduation, she lived and worked with a family in Viroqua as their housekeeper. She married Alton Anderson on May 17, 1947 in Viroqua. They farmed for a number of years and had their daughter, Susan, on July 12, 1952. Following Alton's death in July of 1959, Cleo and Susan moved to Viroqua where Cleo began working at the SuperValu grocery store. She married Orven Yttre on April 9, 1961 and they farmed together on Belgium Ridge until the mid 1990's, at which time they retired and moved to town.

Cleo kept busy in "retirement", as she continued to work at various area jobs including ASCS, Vernon Electric, and a secretary at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. She was an active member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and was deeply involved in various ministries. She volunteered and worked at the Vernon County Fair, was a member of the Viroqua Lions Club where her favorite thing was working the fair food stand. She was also involved with Relay for Life, volunteered at Vernon Memorial Hospital and became a member of Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church, where she felt welcome and developed many dear friendships. Cleo enjoyed gardening, loved roses, was a great baker, enjoyed playing the piano, game shows and crossword puzzles.

Survivors include her daughter, Susan Torgerson of Lodi; her granddaughter, Kristen Torgerson of Lodi; her sister, Orla Simonson; many nieces and nephews; other relatives and special friends: Marlene Sordahl, Karen Ekern and Karen Sherry.

Cleo was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Alton Anderson; her second husband, Orven Yttre; her siblings: Raymond, Marian, Harold, Harlan, June and Merle; in-laws, Rynjal Jones, Lester Winger, Pat Jones, Everett Simonson, and Adolph Stevenson.

Funeral Services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church. Visitation was held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at church. Cleo was laid to rest at the Viroqua Cemetery. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to Westby Coon Prairie Church and the Viroqua Lions Club.

Cleo's family would like to thank the staff at Norseland Nursing Home and St. Croix Hospice, special thanks to Angie Hornby. Also, a very special thank you to the members of the Mary Circle at Westby Coon Prairie.