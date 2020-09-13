Menu
Clifford R. Caquelin

HOKAH, Minn. -- Clifford R. Caquelin, 100, of Hokah passed away quietly at home Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. He was born June 3, 1920, in Woolstock Iowa, to Raymond and Emma Caquelin. He married Arlene Hiemstra June 15, 1941. We are respecting his wishes, we will not be having any services at this time. He will be taken down to Woolstock, Iowa, to the French Church Cemetery for a private family burial. The Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel. Online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Sep. 13, 2020.
