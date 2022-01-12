Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Clifford J. Nielsen
1943 - 2022
BORN
1943
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Stahl Celebration and Remembrance Center
West 7452 State Road 21/73
Wautoma, WI

Clifford J. Nielsen

WAUTOMA - Clifford J. Nielsen, age 78, of Wautoma, was welcomed into heaven January 7, 2022 at Silver Lake Manor in Wautoma.

He was born December 29, 1943 in Worthington, Minnesota the son of Carl D. and Lorita C. (Brown) Nielsen.

He grew up in Minnesota and later moved to South Western Wisconsin where he worked as a carpenter by trade. Clifford served in the United States Army National Guard. Clifford had a true love for music and his talents in the arts, with his poetry and woodworking crafts, but most important to him was his family and friends.

He is survived by his two children: David J. (Cathleen) Nielsen and family: Janelle L. Dalberth (Eric) and family; his siblings: Arla (Roger) Engen, Marvin (Mary Anne) Nielsen, Donna (Travis) Ripple, Virginia (Joe) Rudberg and families. Many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers: Glenn and Gerald Nielsen.

To celebrate Cliff's life a virtual service will be held at a later date. The Stahl Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements, www.stahlfuneralhome.com



Published by La Crosse Tribune on Jan. 12, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Stahl Celebration and Remembrance Center
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Stahl Celebration and Remembrance Center.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Virginia Rudberg
January 27, 2022
You are so loved big brother. May you now rest peacefully. You are missed and remembered. I know as your baby sister revel to be a pain in the tookis and you loved to tease me to no end. In our younger life we got to spend some quality time together. You had an art for woodworking, loved the outdoors and gardening. You had a kind heart. Be free in you life after.
Virginia and Joe Rudberg
Family
January 27, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results