Colleen Stender

LA CRESCENT, MN - Colleen Stender, 69, of La Crescent, Minnesota, passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wisconsin. She was born in La Crosse on August 7, 1952 to Richard and Rita (Barney) Wolfe and became the sister to Richard and Steven Wolfe.

Colleen graduated from Logan High School in 1971 and received a Master's degree in Education from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in 1981. She was a second-grade teacher for over 30 years at Harry Spence elementary school and was recognized as Teacher of the Year in La Crosse.

She married Art Stender on August 17, 1984 and became the step mother to Paul, Brian and Jason Stender. Together they spent many happy years on their farm in La Crescent raising and showing horses. Colleen was an accomplished horsewoman and had a deep love for the outdoors. In addition to teaching school, she also taught horseback riding to many children and will always be remembered for her warmth, patience and kindness.

In addition to her mother, Rita, and husband, Art, she is survived by her children: Paul (Vicki), Brian (Leah), and Jason Stender; grandchildren: Bria, Erin, Ella, Ethan, Erik, Evelyn, Gus, Sully and Ava Stender; great-granddaughter, Aurora; brothers: Rich (Jenny) Wolfe of La Crosse, Steve (Debby) Wolfe of Port Charlotte, FL; nieces and nephews: Andrea (David) Laugtug, Lucas and Alex (Sarah) Wolfe. She was preceded in death by her father, Richard L. "Dick" Wolfe Jr.

Memorial services will be held at 12 noon on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in La Crescent, where Colleen was an active member for many years and volunteered at the food bank. Pastor Michael Woods will officiate. Friends may call on the family Tuesday morning at the church from 11:00 AM until the time of services. Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the charity of one's choice. Online condolences may be given at www.schumacher-kish.com.