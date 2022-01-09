Menu
Colleen Stender
1952 - 2022
BORN
1952
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South
La Crosse, WI

Colleen Stender

LA CRESCENT, MN - Colleen Stender, 69, of La Crescent, Minnesota, passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wisconsin. She was born in La Crosse on August 7, 1952 to Richard and Rita (Barney) Wolfe and became the sister to Richard and Steven Wolfe.

Colleen graduated from Logan High School in 1971 and received a Master's degree in Education from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in 1981. She was a second-grade teacher for over 30 years at Harry Spence elementary school and was recognized as Teacher of the Year in La Crosse.

She married Art Stender on August 17, 1984 and became the step mother to Paul, Brian and Jason Stender. Together they spent many happy years on their farm in La Crescent raising and showing horses. Colleen was an accomplished horsewoman and had a deep love for the outdoors. In addition to teaching school, she also taught horseback riding to many children and will always be remembered for her warmth, patience and kindness.

In addition to her mother, Rita, and husband, Art, she is survived by her children: Paul (Vicki), Brian (Leah), and Jason Stender; grandchildren: Bria, Erin, Ella, Ethan, Erik, Evelyn, Gus, Sully and Ava Stender; great-granddaughter, Aurora; brothers: Rich (Jenny) Wolfe of La Crosse, Steve (Debby) Wolfe of Port Charlotte, FL; nieces and nephews: Andrea (David) Laugtug, Lucas and Alex (Sarah) Wolfe. She was preceded in death by her father, Richard L. "Dick" Wolfe Jr.

Memorial services will be held at 12 noon on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in La Crescent, where Colleen was an active member for many years and volunteered at the food bank. Pastor Michael Woods will officiate. Friends may call on the family Tuesday morning at the church from 11:00 AM until the time of services. Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the charity of one's choice. Online condolences may be given at www.schumacher-kish.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
11
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
21 N. Hill Street, La, MN
Jan
11
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
La Crescent, MN
Funeral services provided by:
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Colleen was my 1st and 2nd grade teacher just over 20 years ago. She was a wonderful educator, person, and role model to all of my class. I will never forget her big smile and boundless energy for teaching us. She gave me (and so many of my classmates) a love of reading that I’ve had ever since. My sincerest sympathy to her family—she will be very much missed.
Caitlin Snodgrass
Student
January 27, 2022
My daughter had Mrs Stender for 2nd grade .. she was loving and warm and when my daughter would come to school she always had a special hug for her .... Prayers and thoughts to her family..
Sharon and Danielle Siam
January 11, 2022
Bobbie Stach
January 11, 2022
So sorry about the loss of such a wonderful person.
Rob and Carol Burgmeier
Friend
January 10, 2022
I'm so shocked and sad to see this! Mrs. Stender was a wonderful teacher and a special lady. My daughter, Alexis, was lucky enough to have her for a teacher for both 1st and 2nd grade, as she looped with the class that year. Mrs. Stender made it enjoyable for the kids to come to school and she truly cared about all of them. I know she will always be one of "Al's" favorite teachers. She still cherishes the "Bisquit" book that she received from her. Although she will be sadly missed, Colleen's light will continue to shine through her family members and the many little lives she has touched throughout the years.
Kristi Wolf
School
January 10, 2022
Dear Art and family, I am deeply saddened by the loss of Colleen. In addition to being a good friend she also taught horsemanship to my daughter. May God bless all of you.
Michael Ablan
Friend
January 10, 2022
She was kind and compassionate, and she was a wonderful teacher who inspired us to do our best work. Sending sincere condolences to her family and endless thanks to her for all she did, and on behalf of the lives she influenced.
Diane Duresky
Student
January 9, 2022
Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. We are so sorry for your loss. We hope you can take comfort from the memories and time you spent together. It is never easy to lose those we love, may god's love sustain you.
Lynn and Virgil Hanold
Friend
January 9, 2022
So sorry Rita to hear about Colleen. You have had too many difficult things in your life the past few years. May God give you strength and hold you in the palm of his hands. Hope I can stop to see you sometime. Will keep you in my prayers.
Marilyn Grob
Friend
January 8, 2022
So sorry to hear of this passing. Such a beautiful, bright, kind, and love-filled woman who will be dearly missed. May the memories of her enormous heart and kindness comfort her family and friends during this difficult time. Rest In Peace Colleen, you are gone far too young. ❤
Suzan Harkness
Acquaintance
January 8, 2022
I am so sorry to hear of Colleen's death. Colleen, Marilyn Elliott, and I were the second grade team for many years at Harry Spence School in La Crosse. She was a wonderful partner and friend. Colleen was loved by her students, their parents, and all of the staff at Spence. During lunch we were often entertained with her adventures with her horses and the construction of her beautiful house. We will all miss her.
Terry Visger
Friend
January 7, 2022
Colleen was one of the nicest people I had the pleasure of knowing. She always had a smile on her face and was genuinely happy to see everyone. Horse shows were always fun when Colleen and family were there. Rest in peace wonderful lady.



Laura Porteous
Friend
January 6, 2022
It is always hard to say goodbye to someone so loved. Hoping the memories you have of Colleen will help you through this difficult time and bring you some peace.
Jack and Julie Wilz
January 6, 2022
MARILYN ELIOTT
January 5, 2022
I am sorry to hear of Colleen's passing. She was one of my 2nd grade partners for many years at Harry Spence School. She was a kind and caring teacher. She will be greatly missed.
MARILYN ELIOTT
Coworker
January 5, 2022
I have very fond memories of Mrs. Stender as my son's second grade teacher at Harry Spence in about 1997. She was a very kind, caring and fun-loving lady. My condolences to the family.
Gail Semb
January 5, 2022
