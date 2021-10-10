Menu
Connie Goodreau
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South
La Crosse, WI

Connie (Clements) Goodreau

Connie (Clements) Goodreau, age 71, entered the arms of God on Friday, October 8, 2021, surrounded by her loving family, after a heroic battle with cancer. She was born on June 23, 1950, in La Crosse, to Clarence and Verna Clements. She graduated from Aquinas High School, and shortly thereafter began a long career with The Trane Company, until her retirement in 2005.

Connie was an incredibly loving and devoted wife to Bob Goodreau, a dedicated and selfless mother to Ahren (Larissa) Niedfeldt, Becky (Ian) Hannah, Tammy (Donnel) Nunes, Ken (Zoe) Goodreau, a proud and doting grandmother to Torin and Griffin Hannah and Kaedon Nunes, and cherished sister to Ann (Stan) Hundt, Tom (Carolyn) Clements, Mike (Ann Marie) Clements, Pete (Susan) Clements, Peggy (Bill) Arentz, Patty (Mark) Mlsna, and Joe (Barb) Clements. She was a caring aunt to many special nieces and nephews and was equally loved by Bob's family in Milwaukee and Virginia. She was preceded in death by her parents, and a nephew, Steven Hundt.

Connie made her mark at The Trane Company, where she built a 35-year career, starting as a Secretary, then Executive Assistant, and finally a Financial Analyst. Her work ethic and sound judgment earned the respect and affection of her colleagues, even though she wouldn't take guff from any of them! In fact, it was her staunch unwillingness to share an engineering product code with a certain Field Sales Executive (Bob) that led to her meeting the love of her life. The Engineering Group lovingly referred to this transformation as the "New Connie," while the Sales Group cheered Bob's transformation because of Connie's loving influence. Connie and Bob were proud to have been inseparable ever since.

Connie was passionate about food and cooking and her talents in the kitchen were without compare. She loved creating delicious meals for her family and always kept them well-fed. She shared her baked goods wherever she went. Together, Connie and Bob loved to entertain, hosting elaborate family gatherings with an abundance of food, drink, games, and friendship.

Deeply religious, Connie was a woman of action and not just words, although she was good with those too. She lived a life of service to others, especially those less fortunate. She believed in the goodness of supporting others and was always the first to offer a helping hand, a warm smile, or a carrot muffin. She was proud of her volunteer work at the St. Clare Health Mission, the Salvation Army, the La Crosse Warming Center, and at Holy Trinity and Mary Mother of the Church Parishes. Connie radiated love and was never judgmental. She looked for the best in people and always found it. She lived her life fully, with a positive, can-do attitude, especially throughout her cancer journey. She will be remembered for her laugh, her smile, and her kindness. We will miss her deeply but know that her spirit will live on in the hearts of all who knew her.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 16, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Mary Mother of the Church Parish (2006 Weston Avenue, La Crosse, WI), followed by a funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. All attending are asked to wear a mask during the visitation and mass. Our family would like to thank Drs. Oettel and Conway and the exceptional staff of the Gundersen Health System. Memorials can be made to St. Clare Health Mission, the Salvation Army, the La Crosse Warming Center or Mary Mother of the Church Parish. The Schumacher-kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse are in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
16
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Mary Mother of the Church Parish
2006 Weston Avenue, La Crosse, WI
Oct
16
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
Mary Mother of the Church Parish
2006 Weston Avenue, La Crosse, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our deepest and most sincere condolences to the entire Clements and Goodreau families. Connie will be sorely missed. A wonderful wife, mother and sister. Rest in peace. Bill, Brenda and Family.
William Weber
Friend
October 18, 2021
My deepest sympathy to your family. Paul loved working with Connie. She was an exceptional woman and will be greatly missed. I pray for comfort for your family, knowing how many lives she touched in a positive way.
Vernice Glamm
Friend
October 17, 2021
Deepest SympathyAunt Connie will be missed dearly but remembered always..Love Patrick, Michele.Amber,Austin and Aidan Goodreau
Patrick Goodreau
Family
October 16, 2021
Connie will be missed by many; I will never forget Connie; her smile and kindness. my thoughts and Prayers go out to her family.
Laura DeLaney
Acquaintance
October 14, 2021
My Deepest Condolences to Connie's Entire Family. Her Legacy is an Encouraging Message We All Should Live. God's Blessing's To You All For Losing Such a Shining Light.
Ginny Mitchell
Friend
October 14, 2021
I worked with Connie many years ago as I began my career at Trane. The passion she showed for everything she did was an inspiration to everyone. She was an incredible women who will be truly missed.
Kathy Rhoden
Coworker
October 14, 2021
Grew up with Connie in grade school and had the pleasure of working with her (and Bob). She was an absolute sweetheart. It's rare to find two people who complemented each other like Connie and Bob did. My deepest sympathy to Bob and all of Connie's family.
Ellen Degner
Friend
October 13, 2021
Connie was a friend and coworker. We had many good times golfing in summer and playing canasta in winter. She and Bob meeting up was literally a match made in heaven, so good for both of them. Connie died way too young and will be missed.
Sandy and gary luepke
October 13, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with your family
Stephanie Ruetten
Friend
October 12, 2021
Connie was an amazing woman and an excellent baker. She will truly be missed by her family and everyone that loved her kind spirit. I'm so grateful I got to spend the day with her a couple weeks ago. May you rest in peace Connie.
Tara Nimocks
Family
October 12, 2021
God has a special place for the Good and the Giving. You will be missed by so many. Rest In Peace my friend.
Mary Lee Kerrigan
Friend
October 12, 2021
Becky, Ahren and the entire family, I'm very sorry to learn of your moms passing. You are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Sara (Chapman) Boe
Classmate
October 12, 2021
To all family members of Connie, we grew up together on our block of friends, the Weber's and Clements'. My deepest sympathy. I am sure Connie will be so sadly missed. She continues to be in my prayers.
Susie (Weber) Fox
Friend
October 12, 2021
So sorry to hear about Connie! I worked with her for a short time at Trane, and really enjoyed having her as my boss. Praying for all of you as you go through this difficult time.
Dave & Julie Dahl
Work
October 10, 2021
