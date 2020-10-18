Connie M. Cross

Connie M. Cross, 85, of La Crosse, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Brookdale Senior Living Facility, La Crosse. Connie was born May 24, 1935, in Minneapolis, to Kenneth and Susan Boeser.

Connie will be most remembered for caring and helping other people, as she made a positive difference in the lives of those that surrounded her. Connie was the owner of a restaurant supply company. She then worked for Reinhart Food Service for many years, when she first retired. She then came out of retirement to work for Noffke Auto Body, finally retiring a second time. Most of all she lived a fulfilling life surrounded by loving family and friends. Connie and her life partner, LeRoy, enjoyed traveling on their motorcycle. She cherished the time and travels with her best friend, Connie Noffke.

Connie will be greatly missed and always remembered by those that survive her death, two children, Rick (Ruth) Schultz and Susan (Randy) Martin; five grandchildren, Taunya (Koa) Yang, Amanda (John) Achczynski, Travis Martin, Emily (Dustin) Larivee, and Sara (Zach) Ouellette; and, five great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Kaleb, Brianna, Matthew, and Olivia. Connie was preceded in death by her mother, Susan Leinfelder; and best friend and life partner, LeRoy Fischer.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date and will be announced. Connie's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Brookdale Senior Living Facility and the Gundersen Health System doctors, staff and Hospice providers, for the care and comfort provided to Connie.