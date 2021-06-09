Menu
Conrad Eugene "Connie" Hendrickson
FUNERAL HOME
Cremation Society of Madison
2810 Crossroads Drive, Suite 4000
Madison, WI

Conrad "Connie" Eugene Hendrickson

Conrad "Connie" Eugene Hendrickson, loving husband and father of three, passed away on December 17, 2020 at the age of 89 due to COVID-19 complications.

He was born on September 23, 1931 in Viroqua, WI to Esther (Larson) and Torkel Hendrickson, the youngest of four siblings: twins Henry and Helen and Torval "Toby". He married Lorraine DeLap on February 24, 1952 and raised a daughter Lynn and two sons Carl and Alan.

Connie is survived by his wife Lorraine of 68 years; three children: Carl (Luane) and Lynn (Mike) of Madison and Alan (Kim) of DeForest; as well as four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Connie and Lorraine were active members of the Windsor United Church of Christ. Contributions to a memorial in their name (to Windsor UCC) are greatly appreciated.

Due to COVID, funeral services are delayed until June 18, 2021, visitation at 10:00 a.m., service at 11:00 a.m., at the Windsor UCC followed by burial on the 19, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Viroqua Cemetery and a Celebration of Life to follow.

Please check the Cremation Society of Madison website for the full obituary, service updates and to share condolences.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Visitation
10:00a.m.
WINDSOR UCC
WI
Jun
18
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
WINDSOR UCC
WI
Jun
19
Celebration of Life
WI
Jun
19
Burial
2:00p.m.
Viroqua Cemetery
WI
Funeral services provided by:
Cremation Society of Madison
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
It was a privilege and great joy to have known Mr Hendrickson over many years. He was the kind of person we need more of. gm
Gene Musser, MD
June 7, 2021
