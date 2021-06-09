Conrad "Connie" Eugene Hendrickson

Conrad "Connie" Eugene Hendrickson, loving husband and father of three, passed away on December 17, 2020 at the age of 89 due to COVID-19 complications.

He was born on September 23, 1931 in Viroqua, WI to Esther (Larson) and Torkel Hendrickson, the youngest of four siblings: twins Henry and Helen and Torval "Toby". He married Lorraine DeLap on February 24, 1952 and raised a daughter Lynn and two sons Carl and Alan.

Connie is survived by his wife Lorraine of 68 years; three children: Carl (Luane) and Lynn (Mike) of Madison and Alan (Kim) of DeForest; as well as four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Connie and Lorraine were active members of the Windsor United Church of Christ. Contributions to a memorial in their name (to Windsor UCC) are greatly appreciated.

Due to COVID, funeral services are delayed until June 18, 2021, visitation at 10:00 a.m., service at 11:00 a.m., at the Windsor UCC followed by burial on the 19, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Viroqua Cemetery and a Celebration of Life to follow.

Please check the Cremation Society of Madison website for the full obituary, service updates and to share condolences.