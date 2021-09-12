Constance Arneson

Constance Arneson, 91 years, passed away on September 8, 2021. Connie was born March 30, 1930, in Montevideo, MN and was preceded in death by her younger brother, Robert Brown and cherished husband, Marcus Arneson.

She is survived by daughters: Kathryn Bouquet Wine of La Crosse, WI and Sarah (Larry) Peltier of Cashton, WI; granddaughters: Nicole (Jack) Morrison of Cashton, WI and Natalie (William) Buron of San Diego, CA; great-grandchildren: Marayah and Jackson Morrison of Cashton, WI.

In accordance with Connie's wishes, she will be cremated with no memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Connie's memory to the Mississippi Conservancy; https:/www.mississippivalleyconservancy.org/ of The Commonwealth Theater in Lanesboro, MN; https:/commonwealtheatre.org/

Our thanks to the many staff members at Gundersen to include Hematology under Dr. Bottner, the entire Hospice Care Team and Dr. Dolan's team for their compassionate support of Connie plus her many friends and family. Online condolences may be made at www.blaschkeschneider.com.