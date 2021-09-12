Menu
Constance Arneson
FUNERAL HOME
Blaschke-Schneider Funeral Homes
1501 West Ave S
La Crosse, WI

Constance Arneson

Constance Arneson, 91 years, passed away on September 8, 2021. Connie was born March 30, 1930, in Montevideo, MN and was preceded in death by her younger brother, Robert Brown and cherished husband, Marcus Arneson.

She is survived by daughters: Kathryn Bouquet Wine of La Crosse, WI and Sarah (Larry) Peltier of Cashton, WI; granddaughters: Nicole (Jack) Morrison of Cashton, WI and Natalie (William) Buron of San Diego, CA; great-grandchildren: Marayah and Jackson Morrison of Cashton, WI.

In accordance with Connie's wishes, she will be cremated with no memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Connie's memory to the Mississippi Conservancy; https:/www.mississippivalleyconservancy.org/ of The Commonwealth Theater in Lanesboro, MN; https:/commonwealtheatre.org/

Our thanks to the many staff members at Gundersen to include Hematology under Dr. Bottner, the entire Hospice Care Team and Dr. Dolan's team for their compassionate support of Connie plus her many friends and family. Online condolences may be made at www.blaschkeschneider.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune from Sep. 12 to Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Blaschke-Schneider Funeral Homes.
Connie was a wonderful neighbor and friend. I will especially miss her wit and humor. Sympathy and prayers to the family.
Jill Billings
Friend
September 16, 2021
She was a very special person! She made me feel special by being my friend. "Connie you will be missed very much!!"
Cindy Sacia
Friend
September 15, 2021
Our prayers, sympathies, empathies are with the family. We loved Connie. She will always be with you and in all our hearts.
Dan & Cyndi Ellenz
Friend
September 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results