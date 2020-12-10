Menu
Constance N. "Connie" Garfoot
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Picha Funeral Home - Hillsboro
908 Prairie Ave
Hillsboro, WI

Constance 'Connie' N. Garfoot

HILLSBORO -- Constance "Connie" N. Garfoot, 90, of Hillsboro passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Gundersen St. Joseph's Hospital in Hillsboro.

She was born March 4, 1930, to Nels and Helen (Corneil) Docken in Mount Horeb, and graduated from the Mount Horeb High School in 1948.

Connie lived in Cross Plains and worked at the UW Hospital in Madison, Wis., prior to moving to the Elroy area, in 1965. She then worked for 26 years at St. Joseph's Memorial Hospital in Hillsboro. She moved to her home in Hillsboro in 1985.

Survivors include her children, Stanley (Liz) Garfoot of Mauston, Wis., Sharon (James) Ennis of Wonewoc, Wis., Sandra (late husband, Philip) Rogers of Wonewoc, Scott (Susie) Garfoot of Seneca, Susan Summerfield of La Crosse, Sally Thompson of Wonewoc, Sarah (Brad) Nelson of La Crosse, Spencer Garfoot of Hillsboro and Shelly Garfoot of Hillsboro; 17 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; ex-husband, Jerome Garfoot; three brothers, Rodney, Mark and an infant, Lowell Docken; sister, Nyla "Rusty" Docken; and son-in-law, Philip Rogers.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11, at the Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Visitation with the family will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Burial will be in the Mount Vernon Cemetery in Hillsboro. For online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Picha Funeral Home - Hillsboro
908 Prairie Ave, Hillsboro, WI
Dec
11
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Picha Funeral Home - Hillsboro
908 Prairie Ave, Hillsboro, WI
Our deepest sympathies to your families on the death of Connie. Will enter the information into Jerome's page of my Garfoot genealogy. Would appreciate an address to send genealogy papers to fill out for all the the families. Ellen (Bunnie) Martino 5606 Dorset Ave, Racine, WI 53406
Andy and Ellen (Bunnie Saeman) Martino
December 13, 2020
I am sorry for your loss. I did not know your mom personally, but many of you I feel look just like your mom. May she rest in peace in Gods arms.
Gary Von Ruden
December 11, 2020
