Cora 'Corky' T. Grams

STEWARD, Minn. -- Cora "Corky" T. Grams, was born in Stewart to Peter and Bertha Kalenberg Aug. 10, 1923. She passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021.

She was always extremely proud of graduating from high school at age 15. After 22 years, she ended her working career as head housekeeper for Gundersen Lutheran Hospital, a position she held with great pride.

She was preceded in death by Donald, her dance partner and husband of 58 years. Cora is survived by her children, Bob (Linda) Grams, Maxine Weinmann, Patti (Robert) Navrestad, Ken (Marti) Grams and Tom Grams; numerous grand and great-grandchildren.

She was the last of her generation in both family trees and will be missed by all.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 18, in Mary Mother of the Church Parish, 2006 Weston St., La Crosse. The Rev. Brian D. Konopa will officiate, with entombment to be held in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park Cemetery. Family and friends may visit from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass Thursday at church.

A live stream of the funeral can be found at http://mmoclacrosse.org/. Online condolences may be made at www.blaschkeschneider.com.