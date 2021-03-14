Menu
Cora T. "Corky" Grams
1923 - 2021
BORN
1923
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Blaschke-Schneider Funeral Homes
1501 West Ave S
La Crosse, WI

Cora 'Corky' T. Grams

STEWARD, Minn. -- Cora "Corky" T. Grams, was born in Stewart to Peter and Bertha Kalenberg Aug. 10, 1923. She passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021.

She was always extremely proud of graduating from high school at age 15. After 22 years, she ended her working career as head housekeeper for Gundersen Lutheran Hospital, a position she held with great pride.

She was preceded in death by Donald, her dance partner and husband of 58 years. Cora is survived by her children, Bob (Linda) Grams, Maxine Weinmann, Patti (Robert) Navrestad, Ken (Marti) Grams and Tom Grams; numerous grand and great-grandchildren.

She was the last of her generation in both family trees and will be missed by all.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 18, in Mary Mother of the Church Parish, 2006 Weston St., La Crosse. The Rev. Brian D. Konopa will officiate, with entombment to be held in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park Cemetery. Family and friends may visit from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass Thursday at church.

A live stream of the funeral can be found at http://mmoclacrosse.org/. Online condolences may be made at www.blaschkeschneider.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Mary Mother of the Church Parish
2006 Weston St., La Crosse, WI
Mar
18
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
Mary Mother of the Church Parish
2006 Weston St., La Crosse, WI
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for you loss . Thoughts and prayers for you and your family! Jerry and Sharon Mason
Jerry and Sharon Mason
March 23, 2021
My sincere sympathies for losing your mom. What a wonderful obituary written up for her. She was a special lady. She is dancing again in Heaven now.
Sue Mickschl
March 15, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you and yours at this difficult time. I´m so sorry for your loss.
Paul Hammes
March 15, 2021
Marilyn Gushen and the girls are sorry for your loss. We are keeping your family in our prayers during this difficult time. God Bless you all.
Marilyn Gushen
March 14, 2021
