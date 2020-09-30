Cornelia Faye Churchill

HOLMEN -- Cornelia Faye Churchill, 67, of Holmen passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Mayo Health System, La Crosse.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 515 McHugh Road, Holmen. Burial will be in Greenmound Cemetery, rural Holmen. A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday and again from 10 a.m. until time of service Saturday, at the funeral home. Social distancing guidelines will be in effect and face masks will be mandatory.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Coulee Region Humane Society, 911 Critter Court, Onalaska. For a complete obituary or to share online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.