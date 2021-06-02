Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Cozette B. "Cozy" Gabrielson
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home and Crematory Woodruff Chapel
4239 Mormon Coulee Rd
La Crosse, WI

Cozette "Cozy" B. Gabrielson

LA CROSSE - Cozette "Cozy" B. Gabrielson, 92, La Crosse, WI, passed away at home Friday, May 28, 2021. Cozy was born on October 10, 1928, in Ontario, WI to (Clarence) Willard and Olive Mary DeWitt. She was raised in Ontario and graduated from Ontario High School in 1946. She married Myron Gabrielson April 16, 1947 and they were married for 70 years until his passing in 2017.

Cozy took pride in being a homemaker. She had a bubbly personality that made anyone feel like a part of her family. She was a thoughtful, loving and caring matriarch and grandmother. She will be remembered for the many cards and letters she would send daily to keep in touch with family and friends. Those on the other end will miss that almost forgotten form of communication that she sent with so much love.

After Myron's retirement, they spent time travelling with their family in their motor home around the country. She enjoyed making flower arrangements and she had a knack for ironing "everything".

She is survived by her children: Mark (Jill) Gabrielson, Onalaska, Tim Gabrielson, Pamela Gabrielson and Paulette Gabrielson all of La Crosse; grandchildren: Brooke Casper, Nicole Gabrielson and Brandon Clark; and great grandchild, Brayden Casper. Cozy said "Her Greatest Blessings call her Mom & Grandma".

Cozy is preceded in death by her husband, Myron Gabrielson, her siblings and parents. The saying Cozy liked best was hanging on her family room wall, "Still Cozy After All These Years".

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., on Friday, June 4, 2021 at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church (4141 Mormon Coulee Rd). Pastor Harald Bringsjord will officiate. Burial will follow in the Mormon Coulee Park Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service. In accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, social distancing and facial coverings will be required.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. The Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Jun. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
4141 Mormon Coulee Rd, WI
Jun
4
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
(4141 Mormon Coulee Rd, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home and Crematory Woodruff Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home and Crematory Woodruff Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
My love for cossette and the rest of the family will always remain in my heart. See he had an unending smile on her face. I will always cherish the memories . Prayers for the family.
Lynnette Silbaugh Miller
Family
June 12, 2021
So very numb to hear of her passing, was hoping now that this virus seems to be declining I could get Mom to see her within the next couple weeks. We love your parents and all of you since long ago. Very grateful for every get-together; take special care of yourselves now & cherish our many blessings and spectacular parental good fortune!!!
Clifford Larson Family
Friend
June 3, 2021
Marc - we are so sorry for the loss of your mother. Sending our deepest condolences. Hugs and prayers to you and your family.
Nate & Molly Parrish
Other
June 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results