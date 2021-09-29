Craig Alan Engh

Craig Alan Engh passed away Friday, September 17, 2021 at UW Madison Hospital. He was born December 2, 1969 to Alan and Shirley (Holte) Engh. He was baptized and confirmed at Vang Lutheran Church. Craig graduated from Westby High School in 1988.

Craig worked at the Westby bus garage during school. He helped farm alongside his dad throughout his life. He worked in many areas such as; milking, working in tobacco, crop and field work and maintenance. There were 4 Engh farms he helped with. Craig then went on to work with David and Judy Larson on their farm and became lifelong friends. He started his own lawn mowing business where he took great pride in every lawn, especially his home church, Vang.

Craig had a great knowledge of tractors and trucks and had a toy collection with over 2000 pieces at one time. He loved being with his friends, especially playing Euchre and singing karaoke. Craig played pool for the Southridge Team. He enjoyed making people laugh no matter what he was going through in his life.

Craig is survived by his brother, Darren (Lisa) Engh, sister, Kala (Duane) Berg, nephews: Jacob (Kadie) Engh, Max Engh, nieces: Melody Berg (Devin) and Madeline Berg, aunts and uncles: Donna and Steve Leis, Dana Engh, Kristie and Gary Roesler, Sue and Terry Kammel, Laurie Holte (Scott), Elizabeth Engh, Peter and Michele Engh, and great uncle, Richard Engh and many cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by Mom (Sept. 10, 2021), Dad, maternal and paternal grandparents, Nancy and Steve Nofsinger and David Holte.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday October 1, 2021 at Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church. Rev. Alyssa Weaver will officiate. Burial will be in the Vang Lutheran Cemetery. A visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 9 a.m. until service time. All those attending are asked to please wear a mask. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.

The family would like to thank the ER staff at VMH and CCU of UW Madison Hospital, Gunderson Ambulance and Medlink. Also, thank you to the outpouring of prayers, support and love from our family, friends and even strangers.

Memorials in Craig's name can be given to Vang Lutheran Church, National Kidney Foundation or a charity of your choice.