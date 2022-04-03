Menu
Craig H. Sagehorn

Craig H. Sagehorn

SPARTA, WI - Craig H. Sagehorn, 81, of Sparta, died Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Morrow Memorial Home, Sparta.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Sparta, with Father Eric Berns officiating. Burial, with full military honors provided by VFW Post 2112 and American Legion Post 100 of Sparta, will be in St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, Sparta.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, and from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the church.

Memorials can be made to Elks Camp Grassick, Dawson, ND, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences may be offered at www.schanhoferfh.com

Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements



Published by La Crosse Tribune on Apr. 3, 2022.
