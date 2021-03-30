Menu
Curtis D. Arentz
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South
La Crosse, WI

Curtis D. Arentz

Curtis D. Arentz passed away peacefully at home Sunday morning, March 28, 2021, at the age of 85, eight days short of his 86th birthday. He was born April 5, 1935, the son of Arthur and Rebecca (Roberts) Arentz, on Fish Creek Ridge. He graduated from Cashton High School in 1953. Curtis married Bernice Dunnum June 26,1956.

He grew up on the farm, enjoyed trout fishing, deer hunting and later just being out in the woods. Many of these activities he shared with family and friends. He enjoyed an occasional PBR and for years, playing poker at family reunions. Curtis worked for many years as a mechanic at Hammes trucking and a machinist at Handi Gadgets. He was a Golden Eagle of the Eagles Club.

Curtis is survived by his wife of 64 years, Bernice; sons, Steve, Bruce (Dawn), Gary, Randy (Kris); and daughter, Mary Arentz; grandchildren, Josh, Julie, Sara, Jacob, Ryan, Joseph and Jaden; great-grandchildren, Layla, Kailynn and Jaxon; sisters, Joanne Stremcha, Carol (Ed) Koebernick; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Curtis was preceded in death by a son, Scott; daughter-in-law, Janet; parents, Arthur and Rebecca (Roberts) Arentz; brothers, Vernon, Mahlon, Kenneth, Jimmy, Dennis; sisters, Leona, Betty, Vonnie, Phyllis; many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Memorial services will be held at 12 p.m. noon Saturday, April 3, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse. Pastor Phillip Waselik will officiate. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home. Private family burial will take place in the Burns Cemetery, Bangor. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
3
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South, La Crosse, WI
Apr
3
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South, La Crosse, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
my mom and dad JUGHEAD. spent a lot of time with him And he'd always bring by snappers and mom would cook them up. the good old days on the north side. My thoughts and sympathy go out to the family. Sure going to miss him RIP my friend you were always a very important part of the past i could share with you.
dan berger
Friend
April 1, 2021
