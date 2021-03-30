Curtis D. Arentz

Curtis D. Arentz passed away peacefully at home Sunday morning, March 28, 2021, at the age of 85, eight days short of his 86th birthday. He was born April 5, 1935, the son of Arthur and Rebecca (Roberts) Arentz, on Fish Creek Ridge. He graduated from Cashton High School in 1953. Curtis married Bernice Dunnum June 26,1956.

He grew up on the farm, enjoyed trout fishing, deer hunting and later just being out in the woods. Many of these activities he shared with family and friends. He enjoyed an occasional PBR and for years, playing poker at family reunions. Curtis worked for many years as a mechanic at Hammes trucking and a machinist at Handi Gadgets. He was a Golden Eagle of the Eagles Club.

Curtis is survived by his wife of 64 years, Bernice; sons, Steve, Bruce (Dawn), Gary, Randy (Kris); and daughter, Mary Arentz; grandchildren, Josh, Julie, Sara, Jacob, Ryan, Joseph and Jaden; great-grandchildren, Layla, Kailynn and Jaxon; sisters, Joanne Stremcha, Carol (Ed) Koebernick; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Curtis was preceded in death by a son, Scott; daughter-in-law, Janet; parents, Arthur and Rebecca (Roberts) Arentz; brothers, Vernon, Mahlon, Kenneth, Jimmy, Dennis; sisters, Leona, Betty, Vonnie, Phyllis; many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Memorial services will be held at 12 p.m. noon Saturday, April 3, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse. Pastor Phillip Waselik will officiate. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home. Private family burial will take place in the Burns Cemetery, Bangor. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.