Daniel A. Smrcina

TOMAH/PRAIRIE DU CHIEN -- Daniel A. Smrcina, 87, of Tomah, formerly of Prairie du Chien passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at the Tomah Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Tomah. He was born Oct. 21, 1933, in Prairie du Chien, the son of George and Mary (Tesar) Smrcina.

Daniel was a graduate of Prairie du Chien High School. After high school, Daniel enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in the early years following the Korean Conflict and was stationed in Cheyenne, Wyo., and Okinawa, Japan, achieving the rank of Master Sergeant before being honorably discharged. After serving in the Air Force, Daniel married Laurayne DuCharme of Eastman, and they raised their four sons in La Crosse.

Daniel was a salesman of commercial use cleaning supplies in the tri-state area. His love of country music was expressed in his dress attire when he called on his business accounts. He was known to his customers as the Bohemian Cowboy, because he would wear a cowboy hat, leisure suit and cowboy boots, when calling on his accounts.

Daniel loved spending time with his family, taking vacations in northern Wisconsin and the western U.S., especially Colorado. He most of all loved life and never let anything get him down. Those who knew him, said he was fun to be around and brightened their day. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. May he Rest In Peace.

Daniel is survived by his sons, Bryan (Patty), Scott (Linda), Jeff and Todd (Bruni) Smrcina; his brothers, Robert (Roberta) and James (Charlotte) Smrcina; his brother-in-law, Norman Johnson; his sister-in-law, Rosie Smrcina; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; along with many nieces, nephews and friends. He is also survived by his former wife, Laurayne; and special friend, DonaLee.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Mary; his infant twin brother, Donald, brothers, John, George (Norma), Francis "Bud" Smrcina (Mary); and his sisters, Alice Mc Grath (Joe), Marie Johnson, Ruth McGrath (Tom), Shirley Myer (Frank).

There will be a celebration of life announced for a future date in the Spring of 2021, with military honors graveside, at the Evergreen Cemetery in Prairie du Chien. Memorials can be sent to Bryan Smrcina, 403 Cedar Bird Ln, Holmen, Wis., 54636. Memorials sent will contribute to the celebration of life. The Garrity Funeral Home of Prairie du Chien is assisting the family.