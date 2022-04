Daniel Thomas Applin

Daniel Thomas Applin, age 83 of Galesville, WI, formerly of Iron River, MI and Mexico Beach, FL. passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Marinuka Manor Care Center in Galesville.

There will be a private visitation and celebration of his life at Dickinson Family Funeral Home in Onalaska, Wisconsin.

Please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com to share online condolences.