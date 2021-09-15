Daniel Robert Balduzzi

Daniel Robert Balduzzi, 58, of Onalaska, WI passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021 in his home. He was born on March 18, 1963 in La Crosse to Robert and Suzann (Kane) Balduzzi. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Onalaska. He graduated from Onalaska High School in 1981 and UW-L in 1985 with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration. Dan married Karen Genz on November 16, 1996. Dan was a skilled craftsman starting his career at the family business, Balduzzi Lumber. He then worked for Jon Olson Construction for a number of years before starting his own business, Balduzzi Construction. For the last two years he was employed as a store engineer with Kwik Trip. Dan excelled at football and baseball in high school and went on to play football at UW-L. He enjoyed spending time on his hunting land in Ettrick and fishing with his daughters. He also enjoyed spending time on the golf course watching his daughters excel at golf and attending their other sporting events, where he made many new friends. He looked forward to his Friday night Euchre games with the guys and also gaming with his mom and extended family.

He is survived by his wife Karen; two daughters: Annie and Allison both of Onalaska, his mother Suzann Balduzzi of Onalaska, a brother David (Sandie) Balduzzi of Onalaska; two aunts: Patty (Soo) Tan of Pasadena, CA and Marlene Kane of Prior Lake, MN; along with two nephews, one niece and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, his father and an infant brother, Joseph.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 AM on Friday, September 17, 2021 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1031 Main St., Onalaska. Msgr. Steven Kachel will officiate. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery in La Crosse. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 10:00 AM until the time of service. In Lieu of flowers memorials are preferred. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Gundersen Hospice for the special care given to Daniel.

