Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Daniel Robert Balduzzi
FUNERAL HOME
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - Onalaska
907 Sand Lake Road
Onalaska, WI

Daniel Robert Balduzzi

Daniel Robert Balduzzi, 58, of Onalaska, WI passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021 in his home. He was born on March 18, 1963 in La Crosse to Robert and Suzann (Kane) Balduzzi. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Onalaska. He graduated from Onalaska High School in 1981 and UW-L in 1985 with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration. Dan married Karen Genz on November 16, 1996. Dan was a skilled craftsman starting his career at the family business, Balduzzi Lumber. He then worked for Jon Olson Construction for a number of years before starting his own business, Balduzzi Construction. For the last two years he was employed as a store engineer with Kwik Trip. Dan excelled at football and baseball in high school and went on to play football at UW-L. He enjoyed spending time on his hunting land in Ettrick and fishing with his daughters. He also enjoyed spending time on the golf course watching his daughters excel at golf and attending their other sporting events, where he made many new friends. He looked forward to his Friday night Euchre games with the guys and also gaming with his mom and extended family.

He is survived by his wife Karen; two daughters: Annie and Allison both of Onalaska, his mother Suzann Balduzzi of Onalaska, a brother David (Sandie) Balduzzi of Onalaska; two aunts: Patty (Soo) Tan of Pasadena, CA and Marlene Kane of Prior Lake, MN; along with two nephews, one niece and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, his father and an infant brother, Joseph.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 AM on Friday, September 17, 2021 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1031 Main St., Onalaska. Msgr. Steven Kachel will officiate. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery in La Crosse. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 10:00 AM until the time of service. In Lieu of flowers memorials are preferred. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Gundersen Hospice for the special care given to Daniel.

Schumacher – Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, Onalaska Chapel is assisting the family. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Sep. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
St. Patrick’s Catholic Church
1031 Main St., Onalaska, WI
Sep
17
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30a.m.
St. Patrick’s Catholic Church
1031 Main St., Onalaska, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - Onalaska
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - Onalaska.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
12 Entries
Our sympathy to Karen, Annie and Allison also to Sue, his mom and Dave, his brother for the loss of Dan. We´ve known Dan since he was in first grade and he was always a very sweet person, always smiling. We´re sorry we didn´t know of his passing until two days ago so missed his services but remember him and his family in our prayers.
Jim and Karen Morgan
September 24, 2021
I so enjoyed talking to Dan at games and practices as the girls grew up together. The entire Nelson family sends our thoughts and prayers to your wonderful family. God Bless
Joann Neslon
Friend
September 20, 2021
My deepest sympathies to the entire Balduzzi family. Dan was a good friend and will be missed a lot, always enjoyed my visits with him when I came home to visit. He left us way to early. God Bless
Paul Kelly
Classmate
September 17, 2021
Terry Schleifer
September 16, 2021
Onalaska Softball Team
September 16, 2021
We will miss Dan. Enjoyed him as our landlord and good person. We extend our sympathy and prayers to Karen, daughters and all who loved Dan.
Sisters Julie T. & Lisa Z. Tydrich &Zmuda
Friend
September 16, 2021
My warmest sympathies to Karen, Annie, Allison and the entire Balduzzi family. Upon hearing of Dan's passing I wish strength, comfort and most of all, peace to your family.
Kate McNabb
Friend
September 16, 2021
My Best Friend, My Best Man
58 Year Young Brother Dan

God Bless The BEST Brother I Ever Could Of Had
You Left Us Way Too Soon To Spend Time With Our Dad

Knuckles Bro! Love You Forever!
Dave Balduzzi
Brother
September 16, 2021
My deepest sympathies to the entire Balduzzi family, last ran into Dan at Tremp. Mt, golf course a couple of years ago. Had a nice conversation catching up. He was always friendly and outgoing.
michael manske
School
September 16, 2021
I worked with Dan at Osco Drug in Valleyview Mall many years ago. He was a friendly, welcoming, hard-working fellow. I was very sad when I read that he had passed away. His family and friends have my sympathy.
George Tabbert
Coworker
September 15, 2021
My heart is hurting for you and the pain that is in your heart.Our Savior has a special place for Dan.Blessings ,love and memories
ELAINE G LEVAY
Friend
September 15, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Robert and Jean Kulig
Family
September 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 12 of 12 results