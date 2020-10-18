Menu
Search
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Daniel James "Carpi" Carpenter
1975 - 2020
BORN
1975
DIED
2020

Daniel 'Carpi' James Carpenter

BLACK RIVER FALLS -- Daniel "Carpi" James Carpenter, 45, died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020.

He was born Aug. 23, 1975, in Black River Falls. His parents were Sandra Gutknecht Carpenter Stein and Clifford Carpenter, formerly of Hibbing, Minn. Dan graduated from Black River Falls High School and attended Deep Sea Dive Training in Houston, Texas.

He was the owner of Dan Carpenter Trucking, Carpi's Bar, Comeback Bar & Grill, and business office space. Dan had a great sense of humor and freely shared it. He loved life, family, and his many treasured friends.

Daniel is survived by his grandmother, Grady Gutknecht; mother, Sandra Stein (Roger); three daughters, Samantha King (N.C.), Letitia Carpenter (Minn.), Isabella Carpenter (Wis.); brother, Robert Carpenter; sisters, Sheila Ellis (Peter) (Minn.), Sherry Burch (N.M.).

He is preceded in death by his father, Clifford Carpenter of Hibbing; grandparents, Clifford and Anna Carpenter of Hibbing, and Eugene Gutknecht of Black River Falls.

A celebration of Daniel's life is being planned for a later date.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by La Crosse Tribune on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.