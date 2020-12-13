Daniel Raymond Sorenson

Daniel Raymond Sorenson, 68, passed away peacefully Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at home, in the love and care of his wife, Marsha and his family. He was born July 11, 1952, to Raymond and Doris (Ostrem) Sorenson. Dan was raised on a farm near Chaseburg. As a boy, and into his early years as a young man, he helped his dad on their dairy farm. He graduated from Westby High School in 1970.

Dan loved operating the big machinery and in 1976, he began a life-long career, driving a big truck. Over the course of 44 years, he had driven from coast to coast, often averaging 120,000 to 130,000 miles a year. Driving a big truck was his passion. Dan moved to Lake City, Minn., in 1988, after he started driving for Bud Meyer Truck Lines in '87. Dan was a company truck driver for Bud Meyer from 1987 - 1998. He received his 10-year 1,000,000-mile Safety Ward, while driving for Bud Meyer. November of 1996, a gentleman reported a road observation to Bud Meyer Truck Lines; their driver "was very courteous, talked decent on the CB, and portrayed a very professional image not only for Bud Meyer Truck Lines, but the entire industry" - that driver was Dan. Dan purchased his own big truck in 1998 and leased to ITA Transportation, from 1998 to 2002. Dan finished his truck driving career as a company driver for StageCoach Express of Hastings, Minn. While driving for StageCoach Express, he was given the honor and thrill of hauling the boss's diesel truck to the Bonneville Salt Flats. Dan was highly respected in the trucking industry for his dedication, his loyalty and his integrity as a truck driver. He was diagnosed with advanced metastatic prostate cancer Sept. 18, 2020, and little did he know, that just a few weeks prior to that day, he had made his last over-the-road trip in his big truck.

Dan met his wife, Marsha, Sept. 23, 2002; they bought a home together in Lake City, Minn., in September of 2003 and Nov. 6, 2020, they were married in their home with close friends, Mike and Hope Schuster, as their witnesses. He had a small build, but was "larger than life" in character, with friends from Boston, Mass., to Junction City, Ore. His sense of humor and rakish charm captured the hearts of many.

Dan is survived by his wife, Marsha; his two brothers, Rodney Sorenson of Savannah, Ga., and Andrew Sorenson of Chaseburg; his sister, Ann (Michael) Dee of Indian Head Park, Ill.; niece and nephews, Stephanie (Brandon) Tuss, Ross Sorenson and Cody Sorenson; great-nieces, Emma and Bailey Tuss; and great-nephew, Porter Sorenson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Doris Sorenson.

A private burial with his wife and family, will be held at Old Pioneer Cemetery in Chaseburg. A celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.