Daniel P. Wilder
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South
La Crosse, WI

Daniel P. Wilder

Daniel P. Wilder, 75, died Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. He was born Jan. 18, 1945, to Walter and Ann (Ruzicka) Wilder. He graduated from Aquinas High School in 1963. Dan was in the Air Force from 1965 until 1969. He was stationed in Okinawa, Japan, and also spent time in Vietnam, in Cam Ron Bay, servicing aircraft's.

On Sept. 13, 1980, he married Mary Boisen and they had been married for 40 years. Over the years they went on many wonderful vacations; from traveling to California on his Harley Davidson, to visiting many national parks, Hawaii and a cruise to Alaska. They also enjoyed trips to Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

Dan worked at Everbrite Sign Company (formerly Nesco Briteway) for 36 years, before retiring in 2007. Dan enjoyed riding motorcycles for over 30 years. He also became quite good at golf. It was very hard for him to give up the motorcycle and golf, after having major surgery. Dan was an excellent wood craftsman. He made several pieces of furniture for their home. He also created wonderful works of art in a style called intarsia. Many people were very lucky to have one of his pieces. Dan also did all of the landscaping for their home, always digging another garden for Mary when she wanted one. He was a wonderful handyman and wasn't afraid to tackle any home project.

Dan and Mary didn't have any children, but over the years they were blessed with four-legged fur persons, Mandy, Molly and Dixie. All of the dogs were truly loved by Dan.

Dan is survived by his wife, Mary. He is also survived by his brother, Joe (Mick) Wilder; his sisters-in-law, Sharon (Ken) Covey, Marcia (Dave) Seymour, Beth Eldridge and Virginia (Deedee) Boisen. He had many nieces and nephews, from both his family and Mary's family. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers, Dale and Gene.

Dan suffered with poor health after having a couple of cancer surgeries and other serious health issues since 2012. He was a tough, strong person and persevered through many health problems. Now he is free from all of the pain. Thank you to all of the wonderful staff at Gundersen Health System. Dan was truly loved and will be greatly missed. "I love you, Honey Dear."

Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.schumacher-kish.com.



Published by La Crosse Tribune on Dec. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dan and Mary lived a block over from me years ago on Hyde Ave . I got to know him and used just stop and chat with him. He was an awesome guy. My deepest sympathy and condolences to Mary and family. R.I.P. Dan
Jimmy Hurley
December 17, 2020
My deepest condolences to Mary and to all Dan´s many relatives and friends. Dan was always so welcoming and friendly when I visited from Australia.
Grace Gunn
December 17, 2020
Mary, all these years as cousins and I never knew that you were married to Dan, a classmate of mine. He was one of the kindest and gentlest people we had in our class and was liked by everyone. I am so sorry to hear of his death and know that you must miss him tremendously. Keeping you in our prayers.
Marge Melde-Briggs
Classmate
December 16, 2020
Ann...We are saddened to read of Dan's passing and offer our sympathy and prayers.
Bob and Donna Kostecki
December 16, 2020
So sorry to hear of Dan's passing. He was such a good and talented guy! I still have the wooden reindeer wall hanging he gave us the year we hosted a neighborhood xmas party.
Dan and Sally King
Friend
December 16, 2020
Mary, so sorry to hear about Dan. Judy and I always enjoyed visiting with him at bank functions. He was a very interesting, talented and fun guy. You are in our prayers.
Daniel Brady
Friend
December 16, 2020
I read with sadness of Dan’s passing. I graduated with him from Aquinas. He was a very quiet likable guy. I’m glad you were able to spend such a long life with him. I will post this on our Aquinas Class of 1963 Facebook page.
Dee (Dawson) Paque
Classmate
December 15, 2020
