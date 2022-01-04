Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Darlene Ann Aberg
1970 - 2021
BORN
1970
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Vosseteig Funeral Home and Crematory - Gays Mills
325 Sunset Ridge Ave.
Gays Mills, WI

Darlene Ann Aberg

LA CROSSE - Darlene Ann Aberg, age 51, of of La Crosse and formerly of Viroqua, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Thursday, December 30, 2021. She was born July 19, 1970, in Madison to Gary and Carol Teadt.

Darlene graduated from North Crawford High School with the Class of 1988. She married David Aberg on July 7, 1990, and together they celebrated 31 years of marriage. She was a secretary at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse for several years. Darlene loved fishing, camping, cooking, and spending time with her family. Darlene had a special bond with her son, Bradley, who beat the odds and was her "miracle child".

Survivors include her husband, David Aberg; her son, Bradley Aberg; her mother, Carol Teadt; her brother, Garry (Shelly) Teadt; her niece, Amy Teadt; her nephew, Adam Teadt; other relatives and friends.

Darlene was preceded in death by her father, Gary Teadt and her maternal and paternal grandparents.

A private Mass of Christian Burial for Darlene's family will be held. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune from Jan. 4 to Jan. 12, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Vosseteig Funeral Home and Crematory - Gays Mills
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Vosseteig Funeral Home and Crematory - Gays Mills.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Thinking of you & our sympathy to your entire family.
Mark & Sandy Anderson
January 18, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results