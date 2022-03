Darlene Claire Dayton

Darlene Claire Dayton, 78, of La Crosse passed away Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. She was born Dec. 29, 1942, to Dallas and Corinne Olson. A service will be held at 10 1.m. Friday, Feb. 26, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St, Onalaska. There will be a visitation from 9 a.m. until the start of the service. To view the full obituary, please visit www.couleecremation.com.